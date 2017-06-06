Livermore’s Shadow Puppet Brewing Company

This Father’s Day, treat Dad to a beer from Shadow Puppet Brewing Company.

By Alejandra Saragoza

Courtesy of Shadow Puppet Brewng Company

Ditch the “#1 Dad” coffee mug, and give your dad something he’ll really like on Father’s Day: a cold brewski. Whether he’s a beer aficionado who appreciates experimental brews or a purist who loves the classics, take him to Livermore’s new brewery-taproom, Shadow Puppet Brewing Company, which opened in February.

Owner Brian Blackburn left his corporate marketing job to pursue his passion for craft beer, brewing in his garage for five years before starting Shadow Puppet. Blackburn and brewmaster Craig Danielson craft artisanal beers with unusual ingredients, such as hibiscus, resulting in brews with unique flavor profiles.

For dads who like light beers, Blackburn recommends the Tartbreak Guava Berliner Weisse—a tangy wheat beer with a hint of guava. If he’s more of a “hophead,” go for the Shadowbox Double IPA made with seven hops varieties. And if he prefers dark and bold beer, order the Toasted Coconut Baltic Porter, which boasts flavors of coconut, roasted malt, and chocolate.

But if you really want to spoil dear old Dad, buy him a Growler Power Membership. He’ll get a growler—which can be refilled every month—a free beer during his birthday month, a beer glass, a T-shirt or hat, a 10 percent discount on all future purchases, and invites to members-only events. That’s worth raising a pint to. shadowpuppetbrewing.com.