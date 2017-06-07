New: Neighborhood Sports Bar and Kitchen

yelp.com

Tapping into the Pleasanton community with an array of local beers and wines, owner Peter Cedolini has transformed his slick Italian restaurant, Mangia Mi, into a no-attitude gastropub. Chef Margarito Paz Diaz, formerly sous chef at Foreign Cinema in San Francisco, offers from-scratch American favorites—some are straightforward while others have a twist—including burgers (try the truffle with blue cheese and caramelized onions), plump chicken wings (ask for the green curry sauce on the side), and thin-crust pizzas (it’s hard to beat the classic pepperoni). With an airy front patio, lively lounge, and cozy back dining room, this Neighborhood welcomes all types.

234 Main St., Ste. B, (925) 846-2426, neighborhoodkitchenandbar.com. Lunch and dinner daily.