The Summer of Love Experience at the de Young

Explore the sights, sounds, and fashions of San Francisco’s historic hippie culture.

By Rachelle Cihonski

Courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco

The summer of 1967 was a revolutionary time for San Francisco—a city that would come to be known as the epicenter of the hippie movement.

Five decades later, celebrate The Summer of Love and the Bay’s hippie culture at the de Young, with The Summer of Love Experience: Art, Fashion, and Rock and Roll.

Highlights from the show include period-made clothing from merchants in the Haight-Ashbury district; an extensive collection of rock posters, including the iconic skeleton and roses image from Bay Area band the Grateful Dead; and audio recordings of influential authors and intellectuals such as Timothy Leary.

“It really is an exhibition about San Francisco for all of our audiences: hippies who have been here since The Summer of Love, new arrivals, and visitors,” says Francisco Rosas, public relations coordinator for the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

Through August 20, deyoung.famsf.org.