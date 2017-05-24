Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top June Events in the East Bay

Learn to salsa in Jack London Square; attend a fundraiser at the Oakland Zoo; see A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Liver-more; and more of this month’s top events.

By Lauren Bonney

Published:

Courtesy of Jack London Square

Dance

Dancing Under the Stars
6/2–8/25 Ready to groove your way through summer? Whether you feel like learning how to salsa, cha-cha, or jitterbug, this Jack London Square dance series has got you covered every Friday night. jacklondonsquare.com.

 

Festival

Walnut Creek Art And Wine Festival
6/3–6/4 Soak up summer at Heather Farm Park during this 36th annual event. With more than 250 arts and crafts booths, live music, food and drinks, a craft beer garden, and an interactive kids zone, this is a can’t-miss event for all ages. artwinefestivalwc.com.

 

Opera

Opera in the Park
6/11 Grab your picnic blanket, and join Festival Opera at this free event in Walnut Creek’s Civic Park. This year’s performance will feature opera stars Alex Boyer, Rebecca Garcia, and the rest of the Festival Opera Chorus. festivalopera.org.

 

Family

Alameda County Fair
6/16–7/9 This Pleasanton fair is back and better than ever. Kicking off with its first-ever Opening Day Cattle Drive down Main Street, the fair will have its spectacular annual fireworks show on the Fourth of July. alamedacountyfair.com.

 

Sports

Fireworks Night
6/16 Take me out to the ballgame, and then stay for the fireworks at the Oakland Coliseum. Watch the A’s take on the Yankees, then stay tuned after the game for a light show timed to music. mlb.com/athletics.

 

by Phil Toy

Family

Father’s Day Car Show
6/18 Take Dad out for a day of hot rods, muscle cars, and classic autos at the Blackhawk Automotive Museum in Danville. Enjoy live music and a Father’s Day brunch (for an additional cost) at this 11th annual event. blackhawkmuseum.org.

 

Food and Drink

Walnut Creek Wine Walk
6/21 Stroll through downtown Walnut Creek businesses while sipping local wines and savoring bites from downtown restaurants—and maybe even do a little shopping—at this year’s event. walnutcreekdowntown.com.

 

Art

Sweet n Low: An International Juried Show of Cute
6/22–9/3 This eclectic exhibition is a unique collection of everything from cuddly and precious (Hello Kitty, rainbows, unicorns) to creepy and ironic (friendly monsters and sardonic teddy bears) at the Bedford Gallery in Walnut Creek. bedfordgallery.org.

 

Shutterstock

Fundraiser

Walk in the Wild
6/24 Lions and tigers and beers—oh, my! The Oakland Zoo’s 25th annual fundraising event features bites and sips from top local restaurants, wineries, and breweries.
oaklandzoo.org.

 

Theater

A Midsummer Night’s Dream
6/29–7/16 A wedding, a play, and plenty of magical mischief abound at Livermore Shakespeare Festival’s production of this Elizabethan-era classic. Watch the production alfresco at Wente Vineyards, and enjoy the magic of a midsummer night. livermoreshakes.org.

