Wine Country Getaway

Head to St. Helena for a cycling adventure, wine tasting, boutique shopping, and more.

By Katie Henry

Published:

Wydown Hotel // Melissa Kaseman

PLAY

At Clif Family Winery’s bike-themed tasting room, you can catch an international bike race on one of the TVs. But get in on the action by booking a cycling adventure. Start with an espresso and a Clif bar, then ride through the valley (choose from eight to 55 miles), and return to the tasting room for wine tasting and bruschetta from the resident food truck. Bikes and gear are delivered to the tasting room for a hassle-free adventure. cliffamily.com.

 

Courtesy of Clif Family Winery

SIP

Drive into the hills for a breathtaking wine experience at Fantesca Estate and Winery, where owners Susan and Duane Hoff welcome you like family. Your appointment- only tasting begins with a tour of the vineyard and wine cave. In the tasting room, a host pours wine and explains the inspiration behind each bottle. Be sure to ask about the “fortune corkies.” (Every cork has a saying or fortune.) fantesca.com.  

 

SEE

The Caldwell Snyder Gallery impresses with large works of statement art. See Bay Area resident Ryan Jones’ work on display at the gallery in June. Visit the Aerena Galleries and Gardens for its collection of contemporary and traditional pieces—including work by John Karl Claes, who is known for his vivid landscapes, at the gallery in June. caldwellsnyder.com, aerenagalleries.com.

 

SHOP

Visit Allison [in Wine Country], a boutique with chic tunics by Tolani for your daytime adventures, or a dress by Michael Stars for a night out on the town. Olivier Napa Valley offers shelves full of locally made sauces, preserves, olive oils, and barbecue rub. The best part is you can taste everything. allisoninwinecountry.com, oliviernapavalley.com.

 

EAT

Just a block off St. Helena’s charming Main Street, Goose and Gander offers tasty bar bites such as smoked corn croquettes, hearty pub dishes such as half roasted chicken with duck confit fritters, and delicious house-made cocktails. Sit in the main dining room, the outdoor patio, or downstairs in the old-school speakeasy-style bar. Try the Maize Runner made with bourbon, American whiskey, peach liqueur, corn (yes, corn), and tarragon. goosegander.com.

 

STAY

Check into the sleek Wydown Hotel, and you’ll find cookies in the afternoon and freshly made pastries in the morning from Model Bakery. (The Model Bakery’s English muffins are one of Oprah’s favorite things.) And leave your car in the lot: You won’t need it since all of downtown St. Helena is walkable from the Wydown. wydownhotel.com.

