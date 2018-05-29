Elotes Recipe

It’s time to fire up the grill and shuck some corn for a simple yet delicious treat: elotes.

​California is the second largest producer of sweet corn in the United States, and much of that bounty comes from Brentwood—where many family-owned farms have been in operation for generations. Mario Hernandez, the culinary coordinator at Frog Hollow Farm in Brentwood, provides this easy elotes recipe—with a unique twist—for perfect summertime snacking.

4 large ears of corn (husks still attached)

½ cup Kewpie mayonnaise

¼ cup crème fraîche

1 cup grated parmesan

4 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

4 teaspoons ancho chile powder

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 lime, cut into four wedges

Working with one ear of corn at a time, peel back the husks to expose the kernels, leaving husks attached at the base. Remove the silk threads, and tie husks together with kitchen twine around the base of the cob to form a handle.

Transfer corn to a large bowl or pot of water, and let soak for 30 minutes. Build a medium-hot fire in a charcoal grill, or heat a gas grill over medium-high heat. Transfer corn to grill. Turn ears occasionally until charred and cooked through, about 20 minutes.

Combine mayonnaise and crème fraîche in a medium-size bowl. Remove corn from grill and brush with mayonnaise and crème fraîche mixture.

Place parmesan on a plate, and roll each ear of corn in cheese to coat. Sprinkle corn evenly with cilantro, chile powder, and salt and pepper to taste. Press the corn into the plate so seasonings and cheese will adhere to mayonnaise mixture. Serve with lime wedges.