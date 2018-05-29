Edit ModuleShow Tags
New Food Review: Salt Craft



Published:

Photo by Bonnie C. Yelp.com

Remarkably innovative chef Matt Greco has created a full-service neighborhood spot with all outdoor seating. Salt Craft—which opened in mid-April in a converted house (the interior is now one big kitchen and bakery)—features a modern American menu. (White corn polenta loaded with asparagus and topped with two plump poached eggs makes for a comforting breakfast.) A young father who left the East Coast to become the executive chef at The Restaurant at Wente Vineyards, Greco is visibly energized by his new project. His signature shaved lamb pastrami with pickled onions encircled thick triangles of toasty house-baked marbled rye. A slow-roasted pork loin was nearly as tender as the accompanying prunes and butter beans, while squid-ink pasta with clams, although a tad too sea-salty, had an amazing chew. 377 St. Mary’s St., Pleasanton, (925) 425-9716, saltcraftpleasanton.com. Open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. $$$$

