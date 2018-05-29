New Food Review: Siam Fine Thai Cuisine

Photo by Sravan V. yelp.com

From triangles of buttery flatbread served simply with toasted yellow curry sauce to crusted head-on pompano—a silvery-skinned, flat-bodied white fish—garnished with a flurry of whole fried basil leaves, the fare at Siam is as comforting as it is compelling. Served in an airy, upscale dining room (formerly OI-C Bowl) by a waiter with a radiant smile, our dinner was the best Thai meal we’d had in years. Curries, noodles, and entrées are all offered with your choice of protein. The shaved chicken breast in our panang curry was as dull as the vegetables were colorful, but the lush, rich sauce exhibited layers of flavor. Although it just opened at the end of February, Siam’s sister restaurant in Palo Alto has given the Walnut Creek kitchen a firm foundation. Fluffy fried rice with duck brought tender chunks of poultry and acted as a perfect sponge for the sensational curries. 1616 N. Main St., (925) 287-8118, siamfinethaicuisine.com. Lunch and dinner daily. $$