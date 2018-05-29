Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top June Events in the East Bay

Kick off summer at Walnut Creek’s Art and Wine Festival; attend a fundraiser for pooches in Livermore; watch Maroon 5 perform in Oakland; and more.

By Emilie White

Published:

Maroon 5's Adam Levine.

Photo by Shutterstock.

Dance

Scene and Heard and East Bay Dances
5/31–6/3 Oakland Ballet Company presents its 2018 spring repertory program at Laney College, with five new ballets premiering over the weekend. Excerpts from those performances can also be seen at East Bay Dances, Oakland Ballet’s community event featuring works by diverse local dance companies, on June 3. oaklandballet.org.

 

Music

Maroon 5
6/1 Adam Levine and co. take the stage at Oracle Arena to play such crowd-​pleasing hits as “She Will Be Loved” and “Sugar,” as well as songs from their latest album, Red Pill Blues. oraclearena.com.

Rock the Plaza
6/1-6/29 Lafayette Plaza Park hosts concerts every Friday evening in June. The series kicks off with funk, blues, and classic rock shows, followed by a Tom Petty tribute on June 15 and a performance by Lamorinda Idol finalists on June 29. lafayettechamber​.org/events/rock-the-plaza.

 

Festival

37th Art and Wine Festival
6/2-6/3 Head to Walnut Creek’s Heather Farm Park for a full weekend of fun. Among the highlights: booths showcasing art and crafts from more than 200 creators; a kids’ zone complete with train rides; two live-music stages; and of course, a steady supply of food, wine, and craft beers. walnut-creek.com/artwinefestivalwc.

 

Pets

Wine and Wags
6/3 Bring your favorite canine to this special ticketed event spanning more than two dozen Livermore Valley wineries, many of which will offer tasting-room discounts, pooch-focused goods and services, and on-site pet adoptions. lvwine.org.

 

Theater

Quixote Nuevo
6/13-7/1 At Orinda’s Bruns Amphitheater, Cal Shakes takes audiences to the fictional La Mancha, Texas, for playwright Octavio Solis’ modern interpretation of Miguel de Cervantes’ classic Don Quixote adventures. calshakes.org.

 

Movie

Free Movie Night
6/14 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. This month, join us for the 1996 Looney Tunes comedy Space Jam. lamorindatheatres.com.

 

Film

Waterfront Flicks
6/21-8/30 Beginning June 21 and continuing every other Thursday evening through the summer, Oakland’s Jack London Square presents outdoor movie screenings. June’s offering is the family-friendly film The Sandlot; future showings include Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Black Panther. facebook.com/jacklondonsquare.

 

Comedy

Kevin Hart: The Irresponsible Tour
6/22 The superstar funnyman and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor brings his larger-than-life comedy act to the Concord Pavilion for a night of high-energy hilarity. kevinhartnation.com.

 

Music

You've Got a Friend: the Carole King Songbook
6/23 The Rhythm Method 4 performs legendary songwriter Carole King’s classic hits, including “I Feel the Earth Move” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” at
the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton. firehousearts.org. 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: May 31–June 6

This week, dance under the stars, see a modern musical interpretation of a beloved Disney film, and attend a pooch-friendly fundraiser.

Top Tickets: May 24–30

Learn how to dance, become a chef, and laugh out loud all week long.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: Sig’s Little Kitchen Dishes Out Filipino Food in Danville

Chasing Evil

Diablo Dish: The Slanted Door Heads to San Ramon This Winter

Dealing with our East Bay Commutes

Exclusive Interview: Meet the Homicide Hunter

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Wine Auction

The yearly Livermore Valley Wine Auction at Wente Vineyards raised $450,000 for various nonprofits focused on children and the arts.

Hope and Healing

Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area hosted its 17th annual An Evening of Hope and Healing at the Blackhawk Automotive Museum, honoring U.S. Congressman and cancer survivor Mark DeSaulnier with the Spirit of Hope award.

Gatsby Gala

Children's Health Guild flashed back to the 1920s for A Gilded Evening of Giving at the Diablo Country Club, raising more than $410,000 for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland and George Mark Children's House.

Gourmet East Bay

Diablo magazine and Broadway Plaza hosted Gourmet East Bay in Walnut Creek. The evening event featured delicious food and drinks from local purveyors and benefited the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook