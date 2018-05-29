Top June Events in the East Bay

Kick off summer at Walnut Creek’s Art and Wine Festival; attend a fundraiser for pooches in Livermore; watch Maroon 5 perform in Oakland; and more.

By Emilie White

Maroon 5's Adam Levine. Photo by Shutterstock.

Dance

Scene and Heard and East Bay Dances

5/31–6/3 Oakland Ballet Company presents its 2018 spring repertory program at Laney College, with five new ballets premiering over the weekend. Excerpts from those performances can also be seen at East Bay Dances, Oakland Ballet’s community event featuring works by diverse local dance companies, on June 3. oaklandballet.org.

Music

Maroon 5

6/1 Adam Levine and co. take the stage at Oracle Arena to play such crowd-​pleasing hits as “She Will Be Loved” and “Sugar,” as well as songs from their latest album, Red Pill Blues. oraclearena.com.

Rock the Plaza

6/1-6/29 Lafayette Plaza Park hosts concerts every Friday evening in June. The series kicks off with funk, blues, and classic rock shows, followed by a Tom Petty tribute on June 15 and a performance by Lamorinda Idol finalists on June 29. lafayettechamber​.org/events/rock-the-plaza.

Festival

37th Art and Wine Festival

6/2-6/3 Head to Walnut Creek’s Heather Farm Park for a full weekend of fun. Among the highlights: booths showcasing art and crafts from more than 200 creators; a kids’ zone complete with train rides; two live-music stages; and of course, a steady supply of food, wine, and craft beers. walnut-creek.com/artwinefestivalwc.

Pets

Wine and Wags

6/3 Bring your favorite canine to this special ticketed event spanning more than two dozen Livermore Valley wineries, many of which will offer tasting-room discounts, pooch-focused goods and services, and on-site pet adoptions. lvwine.org.

Theater

Quixote Nuevo

6/13-7/1 At Orinda’s Bruns Amphitheater, Cal Shakes takes audiences to the fictional La Mancha, Texas, for playwright Octavio Solis’ modern interpretation of Miguel de Cervantes’ classic Don Quixote adventures. calshakes.org.

Movie

Free Movie Night

6/14 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. This month, join us for the 1996 Looney Tunes comedy Space Jam. lamorindatheatres.com.

Film

Waterfront Flicks

6/21-8/30 Beginning June 21 and continuing every other Thursday evening through the summer, Oakland’s Jack London Square presents outdoor movie screenings. June’s offering is the family-friendly film The Sandlot; future showings include Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Black Panther. facebook.com/jacklondonsquare.

Comedy

Kevin Hart: The Irresponsible Tour

6/22 The superstar funnyman and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor brings his larger-than-life comedy act to the Concord Pavilion for a night of high-energy hilarity. kevinhartnation.com.

Music

You've Got a Friend: the Carole King Songbook

6/23 The Rhythm Method 4 performs legendary songwriter Carole King’s classic hits, including “I Feel the Earth Move” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” at

the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton. firehousearts.org.