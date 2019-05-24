Edit ModuleShow Tags
A Baker’s Trio: New Bakeries in the East Bay

A new generation of bakeries brings a unique range of mouthwatering confections. Here, we visit three of the finest.

By Caitlin McCulloch

The chef behind One House Bakery, Hannalee Pervan, previously made bread for the French Laundry.

Photo by Hannalee Pervan

Reinvented Classics

One House Bakery earned its name from chef Hannalee Pervan’s desire to avoid the traditional separation between a restaurant’s front and back of house. “My retail staff helps to make almond croissants, and dishwashers make pickled carrots,” she says.

Tucked in along Benicia’s First Street strip, the bakery may look unassuming upon arrival. But as soon as you step into Pervan’s two-story space (co-owned with her parents, Catherine and Peter Pervan), you’re drawn into the hustle and bustle of the open-style kitchen. Snag a stool upstairs for a bird’s-eye perspective, or kick back with a fresh ginger-mint-lime drink on the tree-lined, oasis-like patio.

Whatever experience you choose, pair it with a flaky, delicious Cuban meat pie. (The recipe for this savory pastry was tweaked roughly 60 times before being deemed menu-worthy.) Feeling adventurous? Try the salt-cured yogurt, which mixes organic yogurt from Sonoma’s St. Benoit Creamery with gray sea salt. The concoction is then strained and given a two-day olive oil bath. It’s served with charred levain bread (made from flour milled in-house), fresh blueberry jam, and roasted pistachios. onehousebakery.com.

 

Third Culture Bakery in Berkeley is making waves with its breakout mochi muffins. Photo courtesy of Third Culture Bakery.

Mochi Madness

Sam Butarbutar and Wenter Shyu immigrated to the United States in their youth—Butarbutar from Indonesia and Shyu from Taiwan. As adults, they realized that they shared a “third culture,” born from the commonalities of their homelands and their experiences in the U.S. So, in 2017, they joined forces to create Third Culture Bakery, which marries the different cuisines they’ve been exposed to throughout their lives.

Take, for instance, the mango–passion fruit mochi doughnut that they serve in their Berkeley shop. “The tart, tropical flavors remind me so much of the food I used to have while growing up in Indonesia,” Butarbutar says.

Sam Butarbutar and Wenter Shyu transform their multicultural pasts into delicious baked goods. Photo by Jenny Zhou.

The bakery is best known for its delectable mochi muffins, which hide a squish of sweet filling inside. If you’ve never tried one, run—don’t walk—to Third Culture Bakery’s Berkeley store. These wildly popular, gluten-free bites take three days to craft and are made with mochiko rice flour from Merced County’s Koda Farms, the nation’s oldest rice farm. There are plenty of other mochi goodies to tempt you too, such as the Vietnamese coffee–flavored mochi doughnut or the crème brûlée mochi waffle.

The Eighth Street outpost is small but mighty, so enjoy your treats outside on a bench or take them home to enjoy. thirdculturebakery.com.

 

Assorted house-made pastries line the counter at Town Bakery and Café in Moraga. Photo by Joseph Sun. At Town Bakery, chef John Reyna crafts both vegan and gluten-free baked options. Photo by Joseph Sun.

Hometown Baker

Moraga is very special to John Reyna. As a decadelong resident with three children who have attended Campolindo High, the former Pizza Antica chef dreamed of launching his own business in the heart of the town. “I’ve always wanted to open a restaurant where I lived and serve the community,” he says.

With help from his brother, Joseph Reyna, he has turned that dream into a reality. At the sibling co-owners’ shop, Town Bakery and Café, simple, high-quality ingredients shine in the timeless favorites they prepare with purpose. Grab a seat in the cozy indoor area, or head outside with the family for a game of ping-pong or cornhole. A little friendly competition is sure to whet your appetite for a lemon-coconut scone washed down with a chai tea latte. If you’re looking for something more filling, try the chicken and waffles made with Mary’s Free-Range chicken, or a crispy fish slider crafted from Monterey Fish Co. cod. townbakerycafe.com.

 

Faces

The Art of Travel

To celebrate its spring campaign The Art of Travel, Neiman Marcus hosted a fashion show at its Walnut Creek location. Entrepreneur Sheryl Grant and social media influencer Sydel Curry-Lee (whose famous family members in attendance included her brother Stephen Curry) spoke at the event, which featured sips, bites, and the opportunity to shop the latest trends with help from jet-setting fashion experts as well.

Imagine Gala

Opportunity Junction furthered its mission of transforming the lives of low-income families in East Contra Costa with its 2019 fete, which featured gourmet food, drinks, both live and silent bidding, dancing, and inspirational entertainment.

Power of Kindness

Old Hollywood glam met giving back at this special event from Party In-Kindness. With the mission of raising funds for the Katie Nues Foundation for Katie’s Clinic at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland—which aids patients and their families affected by Rett Syndrome—guests heard from heartwarming speakers and danced to tunes from DJ Lance Callanta.

Fire and Light Soiree

The Crucible’s signature fundraiser returned for its 20th year, and the industrial arts center celebrated the occasion with the unveiling of a major piece of collaborative art that incorporated many locally sourced elements, including steel from an old span of the Bay Bridge. There were also cocktails, a catered dinner, and a live art auction.

Night in Havana

San Leandro’s Davis Street Family Resource Center raised more than $150,000 at this flamboyant, Cuban-themed evening of dinner and dancing; CEO Rose Padilla Johnson proudly announced that it was the organization’s highest-grossing event to date. The funds will help low-income families in the area improve their quality of life through both short- and long-term assistance.

Rock the CASA

ABC7 San Francisco news anchor Dan Ashley returned to the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek with his yearly fundraiser for Court Appointed Special Advocates, Friends of Camp Concord, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Always a star-studded event (Cheap Trick and Melissa Etheridge have performed in the past), the 2019 extravaganza featured “Lady Marmalade” singer Patti LaBelle.

She Persisted

Berkeley-based Bay Area Children’s Theatre hosted author Chelsea Clinton and illustrator Alexandra Boiger at a special staging of the theatrical adaptation of their best-selling book, She Persisted. The evening also celebrated the company’s Dare to Dream Fund, which provides vital resources to expand the horizons of children and families.

Gift of Schooling Gala

A night of Gatsby-esque elegance led to equally extravagant giving at Yours Humanly’s Gift of Schooling Gala at the Blackhawk Museum in Danville. The event and its 200 attendees raised more than $90,000 to benefit the nonprofit’s programs, including those focused on aiding low-income children throughout the Bay Area.

Women’s Artistic Alliance

The Women’s Artistic Alliance—a powerhouse of philanthropic leaders looking to improve our community through the arts—feted its one-year anniversary with a reception and private performance by country singer-songwriter and Bay Area native Mark Mackay at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts.

Guiding Stars Celebration

At its annual gala, Orinda’s California Shakespeare Theater raised money to support its artistic-engagement and learning programs and honored five individuals—from inspirational artists to devoted community partners—who serve as luminaries in the theatrical world and beyond. This year, the Guiding Star Award was given to the CEO of Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, Deborah Cullinan.

Holiday Heroes

Underserved children, military personnel, first responders, and sports stars enjoyed a magical night in San Francisco’s Oracle Park at this fundraiser for the Wender Weis Foundation for Children, which helps kids in need. Ex-Giant Hunter Pence and his wife, Lexi, were honored with the Inspiration Award for their charitable work with No Kid Hungry.
