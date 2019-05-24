Gift Guide for East Bay Fathers

Celebrate Dad in style this Father’s Day.

Edited by Jeneffer Jones Punjani

For The Sports Fan

Eminently gift-able men’s clothing and accessories—many of which are made or designed in California—abound at Venture Quality Goods in Lafayette. Among Venture’s most excellent items is the special THE TOWN jersey signed by our beloved hometown NBA champs, the Golden State Warriors. $900, venturegoods.com.

For The Voyager

Trader, a stylish men’s store in San Ramon’s City Center Bishop Ranch, offers an impeccable selection of goods and gear for the worldly adventurer. One of the shop’s most covetable items is Filson’s 48-hour duffel bag, which is perfect for weekend getaways. Func­tional and roomy, with pockets for all of Dad’s gadgets, the bag is made out of a sturdy waxed-cotton cloth that repels rain and snow. $475, tradersanramon.com.

For The Time Keeper

Nixon’s on-trend watches—available at the brand’s eponymous boutique on Berkeley’s Fourth Street—strike an appealing balance of substance and style, making them longtime favorites of surfers, skaters, and skiers. The dad in your life will love the Sentry Chrono Leather, a custom-​built chronograph that comes in eight color combinations. (We’re partial to the distinctive Blue Sunray dial.) $250, nixon.com.

For The Well-Groomed Guy

Drop by Makers Market in Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza to find a vast array of smartly designed artisanal products. One standout offering is the Gent Beard Kit, which consists of everything a refined, fuzzy-faced fella needs to keep his facial hair sleek and properly groomed. Made by Whiskey, Ink, and Lace, the kit contains beard oil, beard balm, and a beard shampoo bar. $42, makersmarket.us.

For The Spirits Animal

Treat your favorite father figure to a bottle of award-​winning, locally made Diablo’s Shadow bourbon from Sutherland Distilling Company, a small-batch craft distillery in Livermore. (The Diablo’s Shadow line also includes rye, vodka, and three types of rum.) For a can't-miss Father’s Day outing, take Dad to Sutherland’s tasting room, where for $15 per person you can both sample six quarter-​ounce pours and receive a complimentary glass and a discount on bottles. $65, sutherlanddistilling.com.