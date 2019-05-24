Edit ModuleShow Tags
June Trade Secrets



When updating your kitchen or bathroom choose countertops that are clean and simple; whites, greys, or even solid black. Then use a backsplash as your accent to draw the eye into the room. This gives a refreshing look to the space that doesn’t feel cluttered or busy.

Granite Transformations | www.granitetransformations.com

 

Add style to your coffee table by using an odd shaped object. A pretty glass knot or decorative piece of coral will always stand out.

Diablo Design Group | www.diablodesigngroup.com

 

Wallcovering is back. It is a great way to soften a hard elevation, give texture, or create a “wow” element, giving you that big bang for your buck.

Douglah Designs | www.douglahdesigns.com

 

When planning a bathroom remodeling project, remember to balance three key aspects—aesthetics, functionality, and maintainability. You want your new bathroom to please your senses, but also provide additional features that are easy to maintain on a daily basis!

The Bath Studio | www.thebathstudio.com

 

When choosing colors for particular areas of your home, keep in mind the psychological effects of colors on your emotions. Warm colors like red, orange, and yellow can convey high energy, intensity, warmth, and comfort. While cool colors like green, blue, and purple, can help create a feeling of calm and serenity.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

 

Replacing your windows? Be sure to work with a licensed contractor who will correctly measure and install your new windows. There are many window options and designs, so browse a showroom to find the ones that fit your home best.

Golden State Lumber | www.goldenstatelumber.com

 

When choosing lighting, keep in mind that scale matters.  The lighting you choose shouldn’t overpower the room. When choosing your lighting use the formula-length plus the width of your room should equal the diameter of the fixture you choose.

Diablo Design Group | www.diablodesigngroup.com

 

When adding a flex room to your home consider installing plumbing connections, extra wiring, and outlets, convenient stow-away elements like tuck-away beds or desks and shelving, as well as smart storage space. Flex rooms can then morph into a home office, guest room, playroom, exercise room, or a room for a home health aide as the needs of your family change.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

 

In your shower, take your wall tile up to the ceiling. This will raise your eye up and make the room feel bigger and taller.

Douglah Designs | www.douglahdesigns.com

 

There are a variety of options of opening methods for drawers and cabinets. Each has benefits and drawbacks, so it is important to evaluate each option to ensure ease of use and integration with overall design.

Berkeley Mills | www.berkeleymills.com

 

The best way to sell your home quickly may very well begin and end with the look and feel of your kitchen. Buyers tend to make a beeline for this room, so your kitchen’s first impression can make or break the sale. Consider re-facing your kitchen cabinets as a budget-friendly way to give your kitchens a beautiful new look and feel.

Granite Transformations | www.granitetransformations.com

 

Faces

The Art of Travel

To celebrate its spring campaign The Art of Travel, Neiman Marcus hosted a fashion show at its Walnut Creek location. Entrepreneur Sheryl Grant and social media influencer Sydel Curry-Lee (whose famous family members in attendance included her brother Stephen Curry) spoke at the event, which featured sips, bites, and the opportunity to shop the latest trends with help from jet-setting fashion experts as well.

Imagine Gala

Opportunity Junction furthered its mission of transforming the lives of low-income families in East Contra Costa with its 2019 fete, which featured gourmet food, drinks, both live and silent bidding, dancing, and inspirational entertainment.

Power of Kindness

Old Hollywood glam met giving back at this special event from Party In-Kindness. With the mission of raising funds for the Katie Nues Foundation for Katie’s Clinic at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland—which aids patients and their families affected by Rett Syndrome—guests heard from heartwarming speakers and danced to tunes from DJ Lance Callanta.

Fire and Light Soiree

The Crucible’s signature fundraiser returned for its 20th year, and the industrial arts center celebrated the occasion with the unveiling of a major piece of collaborative art that incorporated many locally sourced elements, including steel from an old span of the Bay Bridge. There were also cocktails, a catered dinner, and a live art auction.

Night in Havana

San Leandro’s Davis Street Family Resource Center raised more than $150,000 at this flamboyant, Cuban-themed evening of dinner and dancing; CEO Rose Padilla Johnson proudly announced that it was the organization’s highest-grossing event to date. The funds will help low-income families in the area improve their quality of life through both short- and long-term assistance.

Rock the CASA

ABC7 San Francisco news anchor Dan Ashley returned to the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek with his yearly fundraiser for Court Appointed Special Advocates, Friends of Camp Concord, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Always a star-studded event (Cheap Trick and Melissa Etheridge have performed in the past), the 2019 extravaganza featured “Lady Marmalade” singer Patti LaBelle.

She Persisted

Berkeley-based Bay Area Children’s Theatre hosted author Chelsea Clinton and illustrator Alexandra Boiger at a special staging of the theatrical adaptation of their best-selling book, She Persisted. The evening also celebrated the company’s Dare to Dream Fund, which provides vital resources to expand the horizons of children and families.

Gift of Schooling Gala

A night of Gatsby-esque elegance led to equally extravagant giving at Yours Humanly’s Gift of Schooling Gala at the Blackhawk Museum in Danville. The event and its 200 attendees raised more than $90,000 to benefit the nonprofit’s programs, including those focused on aiding low-income children throughout the Bay Area.

Women’s Artistic Alliance

The Women’s Artistic Alliance—a powerhouse of philanthropic leaders looking to improve our community through the arts—feted its one-year anniversary with a reception and private performance by country singer-songwriter and Bay Area native Mark Mackay at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts.

Guiding Stars Celebration

At its annual gala, Orinda’s California Shakespeare Theater raised money to support its artistic-engagement and learning programs and honored five individuals—from inspirational artists to devoted community partners—who serve as luminaries in the theatrical world and beyond. This year, the Guiding Star Award was given to the CEO of Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, Deborah Cullinan.

Holiday Heroes

Underserved children, military personnel, first responders, and sports stars enjoyed a magical night in San Francisco’s Oracle Park at this fundraiser for the Wender Weis Foundation for Children, which helps kids in need. Ex-Giant Hunter Pence and his wife, Lexi, were honored with the Inspiration Award for their charitable work with No Kid Hungry.
