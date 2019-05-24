June Trade Secrets

When updating your kitchen or bathroom choose countertops that are clean and simple; whites, greys, or even solid black. Then use a backsplash as your accent to draw the eye into the room. This gives a refreshing look to the space that doesn’t feel cluttered or busy.

Granite Transformations | www.granitetransformations.com

Add style to your coffee table by using an odd shaped object. A pretty glass knot or decorative piece of coral will always stand out.

Diablo Design Group | www.diablodesigngroup.com

Wallcovering is back. It is a great way to soften a hard elevation, give texture, or create a “wow” element, giving you that big bang for your buck.

Douglah Designs | www.douglahdesigns.com

When planning a bathroom remodeling project, remember to balance three key aspects—aesthetics, functionality, and maintainability. You want your new bathroom to please your senses, but also provide additional features that are easy to maintain on a daily basis!

The Bath Studio | www.thebathstudio.com

When choosing colors for particular areas of your home, keep in mind the psychological effects of colors on your emotions. Warm colors like red, orange, and yellow can convey high energy, intensity, warmth, and comfort. While cool colors like green, blue, and purple, can help create a feeling of calm and serenity.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

Replacing your windows? Be sure to work with a licensed contractor who will correctly measure and install your new windows. There are many window options and designs, so browse a showroom to find the ones that fit your home best.

Golden State Lumber | www.goldenstatelumber.com

When choosing lighting, keep in mind that scale matters. The lighting you choose shouldn’t overpower the room. When choosing your lighting use the formula-length plus the width of your room should equal the diameter of the fixture you choose.

Diablo Design Group | www.diablodesigngroup.com

When adding a flex room to your home consider installing plumbing connections, extra wiring, and outlets, convenient stow-away elements like tuck-away beds or desks and shelving, as well as smart storage space. Flex rooms can then morph into a home office, guest room, playroom, exercise room, or a room for a home health aide as the needs of your family change.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

In your shower, take your wall tile up to the ceiling. This will raise your eye up and make the room feel bigger and taller.

Douglah Designs | www.douglahdesigns.com

There are a variety of options of opening methods for drawers and cabinets. Each has benefits and drawbacks, so it is important to evaluate each option to ensure ease of use and integration with overall design.

Berkeley Mills | www.berkeleymills.com

The best way to sell your home quickly may very well begin and end with the look and feel of your kitchen. Buyers tend to make a beeline for this room, so your kitchen’s first impression can make or break the sale. Consider re-facing your kitchen cabinets as a budget-friendly way to give your kitchens a beautiful new look and feel.

Granite Transformations | www.granitetransformations.com