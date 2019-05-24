Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Oakland's Most Experiential Bar Crawl

Three new entrants to the Oakland bar scene set themselves apart by offering immersive experiences that even the most reluctant drinkers can enjoy.

By Kristen Haney

Published:

Acclaimed local authors curate the selection of books for sale at North Light.

Photo by Savage Bureau

While new bars continue to crop up around the East Bay, it takes something special to coax me out of my home and into the public eye. Luckily, three new bars in Oakland offer enough idiosyncratic appeal to tempt this vampire out of her coffin and into the land of the living (and drinking). While I could have spent an evening at any one of these watering holes, what would be the fun in that?

I decided the best way to reintroduce myself to the wonders of Oakland’s ever-expanding nightlife scene was to do an old-fashioned bar crawl. So if you are interested in exploring this sip-and-stay trifecta, read on and let me be your guide.

Pair your current reading material with a cocktail at North Light in Temescal. Photo by Savage Bureau.

Start in Temescal. Why? Books and booze. North Light is a well-curated bookstore and record shop that serves as a café by day and a chill neighborhood bar by night, making it the perfect place to crack into the latest page-turner without drawing judgmental looks from nearby drunks. You’ll feel cultured as you nod admiringly at the bookshelf populated with works from local authors, acclaimed novels, and hipster-approved tomes whose verses have inspired more than a few forearm tattoos. Floor-to-ceiling windows at the entrance result in a light-filled space best enjoyed during the day—also a prime time to score the increasingly popular Last Mistake cocktail, made with mezcal, aloe, Aperol, ginger, lemon, and soda.

The turquoise tile–backed bar brings in an eclectic mix. On my visit, I saw a photogenic couple pointedly ignoring each other for their phones, girlfriends reminiscing over the previous night’s misadventures, and several octogenarians congratulating one another on figuring out how to navigate their grandkids’ group chats. Which is to say: You’d be hard-pressed to feel out of place here. If you want to mingle, the outdoor patio attracts gregarious droves when the weather is warm. I felt equally welcome shunning the sun (and crowds) and reading The Shining with a glass of prosecco in hand while tunes from the likes of Prince and Spoon rang out from a pair of record players, which are manned by the bartenders when they’re not slinging drinks. northlight.bar.

 

Bar Shiru—the Bay Area’s first hi-fi bar— was built with an emphasis on acoustics. Photo by Pam Torno.

Next, hop in an Uber and head to Uptown Oakland to discover Bar Shiru, the East Bay’s answer to the sound-obsessed “hi-fi” bars that are all the rage in Japan. Whereas North Light seems primed for a “Sunday funday” crowd, Bar Shiru thrives at night. When I made my way through the well-dressed crowd, a reverent hush blanketed the room, likely thanks to the jazz record reverberating through the space.

If you’ve always wanted to spend an evening exploring—or pretending to understand—edgy, innovative music, this may be your sweet spot. Acoustics are paramount and conversations are secondary. Records play in their entirety through the analog sound system in the stylish space. Large or boisterous groups are actively discouraged, if not via subtle cues from the bartender, then through a refusal to let them overtake the bar (or, on some nights, even enter the bar). Much like the vibe, the menu is tempered, with cocktail choices split into three categories (lo-fi, hi-fi, and no-fi), plus a selection of sake, wine, and beer. barshiru.com.

 

Quite a few of the draft beers at Emporium are brewed in the East Bay. Photo courtesy of Emporium Oakland.

 

Emporium leans into its neon aesthetic at its Oakland location. Photo courtesy of Emporium Oakland.

After leaving the sound bubble, take a confident stumble up Telegraph Avenue to Emporium, the East Bay spin-off of San Francisco’s arcade game–focused bar. Housed in the former Rudy’s Can’t Fail space adjacent to the Fox Theater, this new psychedelic spot serves as an ideal preshow hangout for no-frills drinks and a frantic yet cathartic slamming of pinball flippers.

Emporium isn’t the most extensive arcade bar you’ll find. While there’s plenty of pinball and Skee-Ball, the lack of Big Buck Hunter is an egregious oversight. But where Emporium taketh away, it also giveth, with the inclusion of the game Killer Queen. If your poor Skee-Ball performance has you seeking solace in a pint (the bar features multiple East Bay–crafted brews on draft), find the nearest group, aggressively volunteer a batch of tokens, and double-down on Killer Queen with your newfound friends.

 

 

 

From Indiana Jones to Spider-Man, there are plenty of options for pinball fanatics. Photo courtesy of Emporium Oakland.

Aptly, the gameplay for Killer Queen sounds like a drunken fever dream, involving a queen attempting to evade being killed, snails to jump on, and little bears that transform into warriors when they put berries into a gate—which makes it strangely suited to the intoxicated mind. The details aren’t important; what matters is that up to 10 people, divided into two teams, can play the game together. And that’s the beauty of Emporium: It’s a place that embraces you at your fuzziest, most overtly sociable self—the perfect last stop for your crawl. emporiumsf.com.

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: May 23-29

This week in the East Bay, enjoy Latin pop, a Peanuts performance, a burger and beer festival, and more.

Top Tickets: May 16-22

This week in the East Bay, catch a performance from a country music superstar, enjoy family fun at a county fair, see Mount Diablo in a new light, and more.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: Say Ciao to Chow

Diablo Dish: Burmese Restaurants Are Busting Out

Oakland's Most Experiential Bar Crawl

Fries Before Guys in Livermore

2018 Best of the East Bay: Food

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

The Art of Travel

To celebrate its spring campaign The Art of Travel, Neiman Marcus hosted a fashion show at its Walnut Creek location. Entrepreneur Sheryl Grant and social media influencer Sydel Curry-Lee (whose famous family members in attendance included her brother Stephen Curry) spoke at the event, which featured sips, bites, and the opportunity to shop the latest trends with help from jet-setting fashion experts as well.

Imagine Gala

Opportunity Junction furthered its mission of transforming the lives of low-income families in East Contra Costa with its 2019 fete, which featured gourmet food, drinks, both live and silent bidding, dancing, and inspirational entertainment.

Power of Kindness

Old Hollywood glam met giving back at this special event from Party In-Kindness. With the mission of raising funds for the Katie Nues Foundation for Katie’s Clinic at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland—which aids patients and their families affected by Rett Syndrome—guests heard from heartwarming speakers and danced to tunes from DJ Lance Callanta.

Fire and Light Soiree

The Crucible’s signature fundraiser returned for its 20th year, and the industrial arts center celebrated the occasion with the unveiling of a major piece of collaborative art that incorporated many locally sourced elements, including steel from an old span of the Bay Bridge. There were also cocktails, a catered dinner, and a live art auction.

Night in Havana

San Leandro’s Davis Street Family Resource Center raised more than $150,000 at this flamboyant, Cuban-themed evening of dinner and dancing; CEO Rose Padilla Johnson proudly announced that it was the organization’s highest-grossing event to date. The funds will help low-income families in the area improve their quality of life through both short- and long-term assistance.

Rock the CASA

ABC7 San Francisco news anchor Dan Ashley returned to the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek with his yearly fundraiser for Court Appointed Special Advocates, Friends of Camp Concord, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Always a star-studded event (Cheap Trick and Melissa Etheridge have performed in the past), the 2019 extravaganza featured “Lady Marmalade” singer Patti LaBelle.

She Persisted

Berkeley-based Bay Area Children’s Theatre hosted author Chelsea Clinton and illustrator Alexandra Boiger at a special staging of the theatrical adaptation of their best-selling book, She Persisted. The evening also celebrated the company’s Dare to Dream Fund, which provides vital resources to expand the horizons of children and families.

Gift of Schooling Gala

A night of Gatsby-esque elegance led to equally extravagant giving at Yours Humanly’s Gift of Schooling Gala at the Blackhawk Museum in Danville. The event and its 200 attendees raised more than $90,000 to benefit the nonprofit’s programs, including those focused on aiding low-income children throughout the Bay Area.

Women’s Artistic Alliance

The Women’s Artistic Alliance—a powerhouse of philanthropic leaders looking to improve our community through the arts—feted its one-year anniversary with a reception and private performance by country singer-songwriter and Bay Area native Mark Mackay at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts.

Guiding Stars Celebration

At its annual gala, Orinda’s California Shakespeare Theater raised money to support its artistic-engagement and learning programs and honored five individuals—from inspirational artists to devoted community partners—who serve as luminaries in the theatrical world and beyond. This year, the Guiding Star Award was given to the CEO of Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, Deborah Cullinan.

Holiday Heroes

Underserved children, military personnel, first responders, and sports stars enjoyed a magical night in San Francisco’s Oracle Park at this fundraiser for the Wender Weis Foundation for Children, which helps kids in need. Ex-Giant Hunter Pence and his wife, Lexi, were honored with the Inspiration Award for their charitable work with No Kid Hungry.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook