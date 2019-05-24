Top June Events in the East Bay

Sip with friends at three community wine events; hear from an award-winning novelist in Danville; and more.

By Emilie White

Classic cars such as this 1963 Ford Galaxie draw auto enthusiasts to the Blackhawk Museum’s Father’s Day event. Photo by Andrew Warren/Blackhawk Museum

Dance

The Pygmalion Effect

5/31–6/2 Acclaimed choreographer Boris Eifman’s new ballet, based on the Greek myth of a sculptor falling in love with a human figure, comes to Zellerbach Hall in Berkeley. calperformances.org.

Wine

Community Wine Events

6/1–6/2, 6/15, 6/20 Sip vino, nosh on international foods, and enjoy live music at the Walnut Creek Art and Wine Festival at Heather Farm Park on June 1 and 2. Then, stop by Benicia’s First Street on June 15 for the city’s Wine Walk, where you can sample more than a dozen pours at local shops. Finally, on June 20, head back to Walnut Creek for more wine and bites at the popular Uncorked event. walnut-creek.com, beniciamainstreet​.org, walnutcreekdowntown.com.

Family

Peter Pan

6/2 Using life-size puppets, DLUX Puppet Company takes kids—and parents who never grew up—on a trip to Neverland at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater. lvpac.org.

Music

Rock the Plaza

6/7, 6/14, 6/21, 6/28 Relive Woodstock at Lafayette’s outdoor concert series, where cover bands honor Creedence Clearwater Revival, Santana, Jimi Hendrix, and more. lafayettechamber.org.

Art and Music

Michi Muse: Art of Guitar

6/8 Celebrate the Lafayette pop-up art gallery JPG@TheBank’s final month at this reception, which pairs photographs of custom guitars with live music. jpgatthebank.com.

Literature

Michael Chabon

6/12 Pulitzer Prize–winning Berkeley res­ident Michael Chabon discusses his essay collection Pops: Fatherhood in Pieces at Rakestraw Books in Danville. rakestrawbooks.com.

Film

Free Movie Night

6/13 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. In June, join us for the Lucille Ball–Desi Arnaz romantic comedy The Long, Long Trailer. lamorindatheatres.com.

Fair

Alameda County Fair

6/14–7/7 From Lifehouse and Loverboy on the stage, to a carnival and cooking demos on the calendar, the extrava­ganza at the Alameda County Fairgrounds promises fun for all ages. alamedacountyfair.com.

Music

Opera in the Vineyard

6/16 Bring a picnic to Sunol’s Nella Terra Cellars to witness a spellbinding performance courtesy of Livermore Valley Opera. (And buy your tickets now for the second Opera in the Vineyard event of 2019, to be held at Livermore’s Retzlaff Vineyards in July.) livermorevalleyopera.com.

Auto

Father’s Day Car Show

6/16 Bring your favorite paternal figure to the parking lot in front of Danville’s Blackhawk Museum to marvel at hundreds of classic, collectible, hot rod, and muscle cars. With a special ticket, you can also enjoy a champagne brunch inside the spectacular automotive gallery. blackhawkmuseum.org.

Dance

Fallen Heroes, Rising Stars: A Juneteenth Celebration

6/22–6/23 Honor Juneteenth—the day commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the United States—with Oakland’s Grown Women Dance Collective. Performed at the Malonga Casquelourd Center for the Arts, the show pays tribute to black visionaries including Prince, Aretha Franklin, and Maya Angelou. grownwomendance.org.

Lecture

Concord Historical Society Presents: Frank Dorritie

6/23 Dive into Concord’s creative history, as renowned music producer and performer Frank Dorritie recalls his experience interviewing jazz legend (and Concord native) Dave Brubeck at Betty Barnes Hall. visit​concord​ca.com.