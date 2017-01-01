Edit ModuleShow Tags

Blintz Me, I’m Icelandic



Published:

 

Ari Georgsson is one of Iceland’s most famous chefs, but don’t tell anyone at Katy’s Korner in San Ramon. To the longtime staff and regulars, he’s just Ari, the proud papa of this incredibly popular café.

In the mid-1980s, Georgsson hosted The Master Chef, a popular, pre-Emeril cooking program on European television. He moved to California in the late 1970s, and worked as an executive chef at several of Carmel Valley’s poshest eateries, including the Restaurant at the Quail Lodge. But late nights in the kitchen made this father of five yearn for a more family-friendly gig, so he opened a popular Carmel breakfast joint called Katy’s Place, named for a longtime waitress.

Georgsson relocated his kin to Alamo in 1998, and opened Katy’s Korner in San Ramon that same year. Some of his Carmel staff came along, and the new hires from the East Bay have become part of the family. The always-busy restaurant has been a Tri-Valley breakfast favorite since it opened. And the blintzes (see recipe at right) are one of the many reasons why.

Katy's Korner Blintzes with Fresh Berries

Ingredients:

6 eggs

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons oil

3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 tablespoon sugar

1 1/2 cups flour

Butter


Fruit sauce

Crème fraîche

Fresh berries

Directions:

Mix all ingredients except flour and butter. Add flour slowly and mix well. Grease an 8-inch crepe pan or frying pan lightly with butter, and heat until butter is quite hot, but not burned. Ladle about 1/3 cup (or a bit less) of the batter into the pan and rotate the pan to spread the batter evenly. Cook the crepe until it looks firm and is lightly browned at the edges (about 1 minute), then turn the crepe over with a thin spatula or your fingers and cook the other side for about 30 seconds. Grease the pan with more butter about every other crepe, or when crepes begin to stick.

Blintz Filling
Ingredients:

1 ounce cream

1 egg

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon lemon extract

1/2 teaspoon orange extract

1 pound ricotta cheese

Directions:

Mix all ingredients except ricotta cheese in a mixer until the sugar dissolves. Add ricotta cheese and mix well.

To assemble blintzes:

Place a crepe on a clean surface. Place 2 tablespoons of filling at one edge of the crepe. Fold each side in, and then roll the crepe from the bottom up, ending with the seam side facing down.

Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a large nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat. Place a few blintzes in the pan, seam sides down. Avoid crowding too many blintzes into the pan. Fry until nicely browned, 3 or 4 minutes on each side, adding more butter as needed. Spoon warm fruit sauce (Ari recommends raspberry) over the blintzes and top with a dollop of crème fraîche. Sprinkle with fresh mixed berries. Serves 4–6.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers