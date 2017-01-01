Blintz Me, I’m Icelandic

Ari Georgsson is one of Iceland’s most famous chefs, but don’t tell anyone at Katy’s Korner in San Ramon. To the longtime staff and regulars, he’s just Ari, the proud papa of this incredibly popular café.

In the mid-1980s, Georgsson hosted The Master Chef, a popular, pre-Emeril cooking program on European television. He moved to California in the late 1970s, and worked as an executive chef at several of Carmel Valley’s poshest eateries, including the Restaurant at the Quail Lodge. But late nights in the kitchen made this father of five yearn for a more family-friendly gig, so he opened a popular Carmel breakfast joint called Katy’s Place, named for a longtime waitress.

Georgsson relocated his kin to Alamo in 1998, and opened Katy’s Korner in San Ramon that same year. Some of his Carmel staff came along, and the new hires from the East Bay have become part of the family. The always-busy restaurant has been a Tri-Valley breakfast favorite since it opened. And the blintzes (see recipe at right) are one of the many reasons why.



Katy's Korner Blintzes with Fresh Berries

Ingredients:

6 eggs

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons oil

3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 tablespoon sugar

1 1/2 cups flour

Butter



Fruit sauce

Crème fraîche

Fresh berries

Directions:

Mix all ingredients except flour and butter. Add flour slowly and mix well. Grease an 8-inch crepe pan or frying pan lightly with butter, and heat until butter is quite hot, but not burned. Ladle about 1/3 cup (or a bit less) of the batter into the pan and rotate the pan to spread the batter evenly. Cook the crepe until it looks firm and is lightly browned at the edges (about 1 minute), then turn the crepe over with a thin spatula or your fingers and cook the other side for about 30 seconds. Grease the pan with more butter about every other crepe, or when crepes begin to stick.

Blintz Filling

Ingredients:

1 ounce cream

1 egg

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon lemon extract

1/2 teaspoon orange extract

1 pound ricotta cheese

Directions:

Mix all ingredients except ricotta cheese in a mixer until the sugar dissolves. Add ricotta cheese and mix well.

To assemble blintzes:

Place a crepe on a clean surface. Place 2 tablespoons of filling at one edge of the crepe. Fold each side in, and then roll the crepe from the bottom up, ending with the seam side facing down.