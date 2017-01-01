Breakfast For Dinner

Have a hankering for the comforts of breakfast food at supper time? These three East Bay eateries will hook you up.

Ole’s Waffle Shop, an Alameda institution, serves waffles daily until 8:30 p.m. Ole’s Waffle Shop,1507 Park St., Alameda, (510) 522-8108

Pleasant Hill’s oldest diner, Giant Chef, serves breakfast 24 hours weekdays. On Friday and Satur-day it closes at 1 a.m., and on Sunday is shuts down at 2:30 p.m. Giant Chef, 10 Golf Club Rd., Pleasant Hill (925) 689-6094

Hubcaps diner helped Walnut Creek go from suburban sleepiness to cosmopolitan hubbub when it began staying open all night on Friday and Saturday. It’s open until 9 p.m. every other night, and you can always order pancakes. Hubcaps, 1548 Bonanza St., Walnut Creek, (925) 945-6960.

