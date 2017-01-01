Edit ModuleShow Tags

Louka

Jamie Menaker

Published:

267 Hartz Avenue, Danville

Chef Cat Cora knows passion for food enriches your life. But now she’s using her infatuation with everything culinary to help improve the lives of others as well.

Cora, known for her appearances on the Food Network as well as her previous stint at Lafayette’s Postino restaurant, is the cofounder of Chefs for Humanity. The new non-profit organization is uniting chefs and food lovers from all over the nation to help those affected by tragedy.

First on the to-do list: Assist victims of the south Asian tsunami. Chefs for Humanity paired with Crooked Brook, a designer of chef’s apparel, for a culinary "Jacket Drive." They auctioned autographed celebrity chef jackets on eBay’s non-profit affiliate MissionFish.org. Also in the works is an event where top celebrity chefs across the country open their "Hearts and Kitchens" simultaneously to raise money for relief. It’s up to each chef to create her own menu and experience.

"My vision was to create a grassroots coalition for chefs and culinary professionals to turn to in times of crisis," says Cora. "We are nurturers, cooks, and artisans. We can make a difference in the world together."

For more information, visit www.chefsforhumanity.org.

 

