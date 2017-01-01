Edit ModuleShow Tags

Playful Purses

Dena Arielle Mazza

Published:

Lori Marie Johnson’s line of handbags might best be described as "little-girl accessories for grown-ups." Adorned with beads and bows, Johnson’s whimsical purses bring to mind carnivals and cupcakes. "I enjoy the whole process," the Moraga native says. "From selecting the fabric to making each piece by hand to seeing the pieces evolve into a collection." Available at Flaunt, 169 E. Prospect Ave., Danville, and Bella Vita, 5407 College Ave., Oakland. For information, visit www.lorimarie.com.

 

