Edit ModuleShow Tags

Recommended: Austrian Gruner Veltliner

Tim Patterson

Published:

A decade ago, Grüner Veltliner (GROO-ner FELT-lean-er) was a cult white wine in the United States, known mostly to wine
critics. These days, it’s downright mainstream, showing up in many wine shops and restaurants.

One glass of a good one, and you’ll understand why. Grüner Veltliner—Grüner for short, or GruVee (GROO-vay) among the truly addicted—manages to combine engaging aromas, the body and mouthfeel of Chardonnay, and the crisp finish of Sauvignon Blanc. The mix of complexity and texture snuggles up to a wide array of food.

A Steal

2003 Berger Grüner Veltliner; about $11

Michael Spitler, wine buyer for Whole Foods in Walnut Creek, thinks this is a great alternative to Chardonnay: an herbaceous nose; bone dry; a fine match with "funny foods" like asparagus, but also chicken and pork main dishes. Best of all, it’s a full liter bottle!

A Deal

2003 Salomon Grüner Veltliner; about $14

Cellar master Wilfred Wong of Beverages & More! was a fan of GruVee when it was a hard sell, savoring it as a wine that "delivers character but stays dry." The Salomon is typical Grüner: fresh, aromatic, easy-drinking, and great to pair with shellfish, vegetarian fare, or anything with lemongrass.

Unreal

2001 Franz Hirtzberger Grüner Veltliner Smaragd Rotes Tor; about $35

Berkeleyite Bill Mayer’s Web site (www.theageofriesling.com) offers a mind-boggling selection of Austrian and German wines. This bottle, from one of Austria’s premier producers, delivers a full-bodied, viscous, powerhouse wine—rich, satisfying, and oak-free. It’s a "comfort food" wine, verging on white Burgundy, and a great foil for hearty Asian and Indian food, fowl, and veal.

 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers