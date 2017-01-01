Recommended: Austrian Gruner Veltliner

Tim Patterson

A decade ago, Grüner Veltliner (GROO-ner FELT-lean-er) was a cult white wine in the United States, known mostly to wine

critics. These days, it’s downright mainstream, showing up in many wine shops and restaurants.

One glass of a good one, and you’ll understand why. Grüner Veltliner—Grüner for short, or GruVee (GROO-vay) among the truly addicted—manages to combine engaging aromas, the body and mouthfeel of Chardonnay, and the crisp finish of Sauvignon Blanc. The mix of complexity and texture snuggles up to a wide array of food.

A Steal

2003 Berger Grüner Veltliner; about $11

Michael Spitler, wine buyer for Whole Foods in Walnut Creek, thinks this is a great alternative to Chardonnay: an herbaceous nose; bone dry; a fine match with "funny foods" like asparagus, but also chicken and pork main dishes. Best of all, it’s a full liter bottle!

A Deal

2003 Salomon Grüner Veltliner; about $14

Cellar master Wilfred Wong of Beverages & More! was a fan of GruVee when it was a hard sell, savoring it as a wine that "delivers character but stays dry." The Salomon is typical Grüner: fresh, aromatic, easy-drinking, and great to pair with shellfish, vegetarian fare, or anything with lemongrass.

Unreal

2001 Franz Hirtzberger Grüner Veltliner Smaragd Rotes Tor; about $35

Berkeleyite Bill Mayer’s Web site (www.theageofriesling.com) offers a mind-boggling selection of Austrian and German wines. This bottle, from one of Austria’s premier producers, delivers a full-bodied, viscous, powerhouse wine—rich, satisfying, and oak-free. It’s a "comfort food" wine, verging on white Burgundy, and a great foil for hearty Asian and Indian food, fowl, and veal.