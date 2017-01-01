Edit ModuleShow Tags

Rhodes To Success

Ruth Roberts

Published:

Jennifer Howitt, left, had quite a 2004. First came her success in Athens, where she grabbed gold as a member of the U.S. Paralympic Women’s Basketball team. Then, she traveled to Nicaragua, where she studied the impact of disabilities on developing countries. And now, the Orinda native and Miramonte High School grad has been named a Rhodes Scholar. The Georgetown University senior, who was disabled in a hiking accident at the age of nine, is still getting used to the honor, which will allow her to study at Oxford University.

"I was watching television the other night, and the character said to someone that they were acting like they were a Rhodes Scholar," says Howitt. "My mom looked at me and said ‘You are one.’ It’s been a little strange."

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews