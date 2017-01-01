Rhodes To Success

Ruth Roberts

Jennifer Howitt, left, had quite a 2004. First came her success in Athens, where she grabbed gold as a member of the U.S. Paralympic Women’s Basketball team. Then, she traveled to Nicaragua, where she studied the impact of disabilities on developing countries. And now, the Orinda native and Miramonte High School grad has been named a Rhodes Scholar. The Georgetown University senior, who was disabled in a hiking accident at the age of nine, is still getting used to the honor, which will allow her to study at Oxford University.

"I was watching television the other night, and the character said to someone that they were acting like they were a Rhodes Scholar," says Howitt. "My mom looked at me and said ‘You are one.’ It’s been a little strange."

