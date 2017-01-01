She Aims to Serve

Hilary Shelley has been waiting tables at Oakland’s cozy Full House Cafe (see page 70) for less than a year, but the regulars already know her by name.

"This is that kind of place: There’s a familial feeling between the staff and the customers," Shelley says, adding that the rest of the world could use a bit of this infectious friendliness.

"When you meet a new customer—or any new person in your life—you want to get to know their name and make eye contact with them when you’re listening to their order," she says. "You can’t cruise around on autopilot all day. It’s not helpful to you or anyone else."

Shelley waits tables four mornings a week to pay for her classes at the California Institute of Integral Studies in San Francisco. She’s working on a master’s degree in philosophy, cosmology, and consciousness studies. But it’s not ESP that tells her what most of her customers are going to order as soon as they walk in.

"There are people who come in every day and want the exact same breakfast every single time," she says, scanning the restaurant. "It doesn’t take long to remember their ‘usual’."

Vegetarian Creamy Red Beans Omelet, From T.J.'s Gingerbread House