Weird, Wild Stuff

From its modest beginnings in a Walnut Creek backyard, the Lindsay Wildlife Museum has grown into an institution that now welcomes nearly 100,000 animal lovers a year. To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary, here are some other fun facts:

The Lindsay Wildlife Hospital, added to the museum in 1970, was the first formal wildlife rehabilitation center in the United States.

The most dangerous animals at the museum are … the squirrels? Yep. Thanks to their sharp teeth and speed.

The most common orphaned animal brought into the wildlife hospital is the mourning dove—729 were brought in for care last year.

The museum keeps animals unfit to be released into the wild in its permanent collection. Its most senior member? The massive turkey vulture (pictured) that’s been at the museum since 1974.

To feed the many orphaned deer brought to Lindsay, the hospital developed a "fawn formula" that mimics deer milk and is used by other wildlife rehab centers.

A wildlife column in the Contra Costa Times written by Gary Bogue, the museum’s original curator, has been running since 1970.

Lindsay Museum volunteers logged almost 80,000 hours of service last year.

More than 10,000 school children visit the museum each year.

Lindsay Wildlife Museum’s first travelling exhibit, Eagle Eye’s Incredible Journey, will be on display at the museum until
June 26, 1931 First Ave., Walnut Creek, (925) 935-1978,  ww.wildlife-museum.org.

