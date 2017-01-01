Blocks For Tots

Angela Sasse

Rock and Caron McKinley started their Pleasanton-based toy company in 1997 as a business lesson for their teenaged children. “We wanted to provide our children with business experience before they headed off to college,” says Rock. The experiment paid off, big time.



The McKinleys sold 4,000 sets of their Wedgits toys (priced $11.99–$99.99) in the first year. Educators, parents, and, most important, three-to-five-year-old children clamped on to the plastic building toys. Sales stacked up to the tune of nearly 50,000 Wedgits last year, and sales should surpass $5 million by the company’s 10th anniversary, Rock says.



Last December, the McKinleys moved their business into a 5,000-square-foot warehouse in Pleasanton. The setup includes an animation studio where the McKinleys are developing a DVD series based on Wedgits. Mom and Pop still run the shop, and the kids took their business lesson to heart. “Our children ended up as entrepreneurs, with different businesses of their own,” says Rock.



For information—and to see the newly released Wedgits on Wheels toys—visit www.wedgits.com.