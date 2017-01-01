Edit ModuleShow Tags

Blocks For Tots

Angela Sasse

Published:

Rock and Caron McKinley started their Pleasanton-based toy company in 1997 as a business lesson for their teenaged children. “We wanted to provide our children with business experience before they headed off to college,” says Rock. The experiment paid off, big time.

The McKinleys sold 4,000 sets of their Wedgits toys (priced $11.99–$99.99) in the first year. Educators, parents, and, most important, three-to-five-year-old children clamped on to the plastic building toys. Sales stacked up to the tune of nearly 50,000 Wedgits last year, and sales should surpass $5 million by the company’s 10th anniversary, Rock says.

Last December, the McKinleys moved their business into a 5,000-square-foot warehouse in Pleasanton. The setup includes an animation studio where the McKinleys are developing a DVD series based on Wedgits. Mom and Pop still run the shop, and the kids took their business lesson to heart. “Our children ended up as entrepreneurs, with different businesses of their own,” says Rock.

For information—and to see the newly released Wedgits on Wheels toys—visit www.wedgits.com.

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers