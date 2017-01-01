Edit ModuleShow Tags

It's A Sweet Job

Alamo's John Nelson gives us a private tour of his Red Vines Plant.

Jeremy Saum

Published:

John Nelson is the Willy Wonka of the East Bay. No, you probably won’t find the softspoken Alamo resident in a top hat and a purple suit anytime soon. But like Wonka, the chief manufacturing officer of the American Licorice Company dedicates himself to producing treats that inspire a loyal following.

How do you eat your Red Vines? Fresh? Aged for a few days? Do you bite the ends off to make a straw? In any case, you probably don’t know that it takes three days to produce a batch. You can’t rush a Red Vine.

On day one, employees—not Oompa Loompas—at the American Licorice Company plant in Union City mix flour, water, corn syrup, and the secret flavoring known as Original Red in giant kettles, where the ingredients cook for two hours. After cooling overnight, the dough is twisted into ropes that then sit in a drying room for up to 24 hours. This drying process gives Red Vines their distinctive texture. On day three, the vines—up to 200,000 pounds of them a day—make their way into their classic jars and other packaging. Then it’s on into the mouths of millions and into our pop culture.

Red Vines have appeared in songs, movies, and television shows including Friends and The Simpsons. That’s great publicity, but for Nelson, the greatest satisfaction comes from running a safe factory with happy workers. Willy Wonka would be proud.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers