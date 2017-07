St Pat's Stats

Martha Ross

5,078: Distance in miles from Dublin, California, to Dublin, Ireland.

2:25: Ratio of Irish pubs in Dublin, California, to Irish pubs in Dublin’s sister city, Bray, Ireland.

3,598: Number of Dublin, California, residents of Irish descent (12 percent of total population).

18 & 19: The March dates that the East Bay Dublin celebrates its St. Patrick’s Festival this year.