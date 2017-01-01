Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top O' The Music

Peter Crooks

Published:

Sinead Healy is bringing the sounds of the Emerald Isle to East Bay piano bars. The 27-year-old singer/songwriter was raised in southwest Ireland and recently moved to Concord. Healy is composing a CD of original songs—when she’s not
covering those of Elton John and Norah Jones during happy hour at Petar’s in Lafayette and Vic Stewart’s in Walnut Creek.

What brought you to the East Bay from Ireland?
I got engaged to an American whom I met while traveling here in 2000. We were just friends, but he came to visit me back in Ireland, and we fell in love. I wrote a song, “Jagged,” about coming back to America for him.

What is the largest tip you’ve received?
One hundred dollars, on three occasions. Once a fellow got up and put some money in the tip jar, and I noticed it was $20. Then he came back over and took it out. I thought he made a mistake and meant to leave a dollar. When I counted my tips, I found the hundred in there.

What’s St. Patrick’s Day like in Ireland?
It’s a national holiday, with a parade, but it’s not about going to a sports bar or chasing leprechauns. It’s a family night, where you eat dinner then sit about in the living room singing together. My family is always playing the Celtic harp, piano, violin, flute, and guitar, and singing.

To hear songs and see show dates, go to www.sineadhealy.com.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers