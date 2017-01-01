Top O' The Music

Peter Crooks

Sinead Healy is bringing the sounds of the Emerald Isle to East Bay piano bars. The 27-year-old singer/songwriter was raised in southwest Ireland and recently moved to Concord. Healy is composing a CD of original songs—when she’s not

covering those of Elton John and Norah Jones during happy hour at Petar’s in Lafayette and Vic Stewart’s in Walnut Creek.

What brought you to the East Bay from Ireland?

I got engaged to an American whom I met while traveling here in 2000. We were just friends, but he came to visit me back in Ireland, and we fell in love. I wrote a song, “Jagged,” about coming back to America for him.

What is the largest tip you’ve received?

One hundred dollars, on three occasions. Once a fellow got up and put some money in the tip jar, and I noticed it was $20. Then he came back over and took it out. I thought he made a mistake and meant to leave a dollar. When I counted my tips, I found the hundred in there.

What’s St. Patrick’s Day like in Ireland?

It’s a national holiday, with a parade, but it’s not about going to a sports bar or chasing leprechauns. It’s a family night, where you eat dinner then sit about in the living room singing together. My family is always playing the Celtic harp, piano, violin, flute, and guitar, and singing.

To hear songs and see show dates, go to www.sineadhealy.com.