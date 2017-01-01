Edit ModuleShow Tags

Accessories Style Tips

Carolyn Rovner, Fashion Editor

Published:

It’s the finishing touch—accessories—that can take an outfit from drab to fab. What’s too little or too much? Here are a few tips on things to consider when accessorizing.

• Remember to keep pieces in proportion with your size. A petite woman with giant dangle earrings will look out of sync. Likewise, a tall or full-size gal cannot get away with tiny hoop earrings.
• Layering necklaces is a great idea this season, and you can mix metals. Just make sure they have some common design element and are somewhat delicate.
• When jewelry comes as a threesome—matching earrings, necklace, and bracelet—go for two of the three, and either omit the third piece altogether or wear something that complements the other two. For example, a matching necklace and bracelet can be coordinated with diamond studs or simple hoop earrings.
• Less is more. You don’t need to wear the headband and the necklace and earrings and multiple bracelets and a bold belt and several rings. Wearing too many pieces results in a mess.
• Buy jewelry as a souvenir when traveling, so when you wear it later, it’ll remind you of a special vacation—and instantly take you there!

Finally, don’t forget to purge your jewelry from days gone by—the heavy accessories from the ’80s should be relegated to the family costume box for safekeeping until they come back in style.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.