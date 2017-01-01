Edit ModuleShow Tags

Bloggers vs. Ellen Taushcer

Justin Goldman

Published:

Tauscher and Bush

You may have heard that Congresswoman Ellen Tauscher (D-Walnut Creek) has caught a lot of heat in the blogosphere lately. Much of the frenzy has been over this photo of Tauscher sitting next to President Bush in a 2002 meeting—bloggers claim Tauscher’s staff “scrubbed” the pic from her official website to distance the congresswoman from the increasingly unpopular president.

Tauscher had already been under fire from her party’s netroots—a network of bloggers and Internet fundraisers that tends to lean toward the liberal side of the party. They criticize her moderate policy stances (she is a prominent member of the centrist New Democrat and Blue Dog coalitions) and accuse her of being out of touch with grassroots organizations. When the picture of Tauscher and Bush—caustically dubbed “the caress”—disappeared from Tauscher’s website, reproductions sprang up on sites such as Berkeley-based dailykos.com, perhaps the world’s most popular progressive blog.

For her part, Tauscher discounts the removal of the picture as part of regular website updating and expresses confidence in her standing in District 10, which reelected her with 66 percent of the vote in November.

“I am confident about my relationship with my constituents,” Tauscher says.

“I would put my Democratic credentials up against anyone’s. I have a very strong record that is unambiguous. I have a perfect pro-choice record [and] a perfect environmental record.”  

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
