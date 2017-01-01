Faces

Parties. Society. Glamour. Nightlife.

Pete Crooks

German Shepherd Rescue of Northern California raised $56,000 with its golf tournament and auction at the Blackhawk Country Club.

The Festival of Tress luncheon at the San Ramon Marriott raised $41,000 for the Sophia Project and Orinda Women's Club community projects.

The Warren W. Eukel Teacher Trust Awards at Diablo Country Club honored outstanding East Bay educators and featured a seven-course meal prepared by an all-star team of local chefs.

East Bay Debutantes were presented at the Winter Ball, held at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco. The event raised more than $210,000 for Children's Hospital Oakland.