Faces
Pete Crooks
Published:
German Shepherd Rescue of Northern California raised $56,000 with its golf tournament and auction at the Blackhawk Country Club.
The Festival of Tress luncheon at the San Ramon Marriott raised $41,000 for the Sophia Project and Orinda Women's Club community projects.
The Warren W. Eukel Teacher Trust Awards at Diablo Country Club honored outstanding East Bay educators and featured a seven-course meal prepared by an all-star team of local chefs.
East Bay Debutantes were presented at the Winter Ball, held at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco. The event raised more than $210,000 for Children's Hospital Oakland.