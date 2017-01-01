Kids Pilates

Martha Ross



Nathalie Dion





East Bay kids looking to sharpen their competitive edge in sports aren’t just working out with private coaches. They’re also doing Pilates.



Pilates—an exercise method used by Tiger Woods—promises to improve flexibility, posture, balance, and coordination by strengthening the body’s midsection. Building the “core” can power a golfer’s swing, a baseball player’s pitch, or a dancer’s grand jeté, says David Woods, who teaches Pilates at Walnut Creek Sports and Fitness.



Perhaps most important for young athletes with still-developing bodies, Pilates offsets the loss of flexibility that can come from sports training, says Janine Ellis, who is starting a Pilates class for teens at Walnut Creek’s Renaissance Club Sport in April. “Students need to get an edge, but they also need to avoid injury and stay strong.”



Private or group Pilates workouts for teens: Walnut Creek Sports and Fitness Club, (925) 932-6400, www.wcsf.net; Janine Ellis, (925) 997-7606; Solad Dance Center, Walnut Creek,(925) 938-3390, www.soladdancecenter.com; Pilates Body by Valentin, Dublin, (925) 803-9320, www.pilatesbodybyvalentin.com; IM=X Pilates Studio, San Ramon, (925) 838-9900, www.imxbayarea.com; Pilates on Spring, Pleasanton, (925) 461-3008, www.pilatesonspring.com.