Local Luxe

These East Bay-designed accessories can jazz up any outfit

Photography by Charlie Nucci; Assistants: Dan Liberti, Emily Ibarra; Hair, Makeup, and On-set Stylin

Accessories don’t make the woman, but these luscious indulgences could make your new spring outfits the most fabulous ever. And you may be surprised to know that East Bay designers created each and every one. This area has always been a multicultural crossroads for artists and entrepreneurs, and here’s proof.







Headband, $40, by Pleasanton’s Amy Schwab; earrings, $325, by Ann Gitlis, an Oakland designer.



Sash belt, $40, by Schwab; ring $40, by Debra Mitchell, another Pleasanton resident, of Twisted Silver.



Handbag, $225, by Orinda designer Mary Frances; earrings, $850, by Berkeley's Vrinda Bhalla.



Necklace, $5,995, by Berkeley designer Anna von Hellen-Ravi.



Shoes, $369, by Alameda resident Nora Haron; ring, $65, by Walnut Creek native Liza Sonia Wallach.





Headband, $40, by Amy Schwab; ring, $65, and earrings, $18, by Liza Sonia Wallach.



Shawl, $23.95, by Belinda McNeely of Walnut Creek; necklace, $175, by Lafayette's Dana Braidman; bracelet, $124, by Nichol von Papen, also of Walnut Creek.



where to buy the accessories



Silk headband, $40, designed by Amy Schwab, available at Me & Emmi, 549 Main St., Pleasanton, and Flaunt, 145 E. Prospect La., Suite 101, Danville, www.amyschwabdesigns.com; silver coin earrings, $325, designed by Ann Gitlis, available at RedBird, 2938 Domingo Ave., Berkeley.

Silk sash belt, $40, designed by Amy Schwab, available at Me & Emmi and Flaunt, www.amyschwabdesigns.com; Twisted Silver ring, $40, designed by Debra Mitchell, available at Erica Rae’s, 1208 Boulevard Way, Walnut Creek, and Orghipchick, 2145 First St., Livermore, www.twisted-silver.com ; Vince jeans, $175, available at Specialtees, 977 Moraga Rd., Lafayette.

“High Spirits” handbag, $225, designed by Mary Frances, available at What’s in Store, 3435 Blackhawk Plaza Cir., Danville, Bali Nice, 3000 Danville Blvd., Suite H, Alamo, and Specialtees, www.maryfrances.com ; 24-karat gold leaf earrings, $850, designed by Vrinda Bhalla, available at Iniam, 5902 College Ave., Oakland.

18-karat matte gold necklace with silver Tahitian pearls, $5,995, by Anna von Hellens-Ravi, available at RedBird; Splendid dress, $109, available at Bali Nice.

Versilia and crystal buckle mule shoes, $369, designed by Nora Haron, available at Aglie’, 134 E. Prospect La., Danville, www.noraharon.com ; LizaSonia ring, $65, designed by Liza Sonia Wallach, available at LizaSonia Boutique, 6127 La Salle Ave., Oakland, www.lizasonia.com

Silk headband, $40, designed by Amy Schwab, available at Me & Emmi and Flaunt, www.amyschwabdesigns.com ; silver earrings, $18, and shell inlay ring, $65, designed by Liza Sonia Wallach, available at LizaSonia Boutique.

Belinda M Designs silk shawl, $23.95, designed by Belinda McNeely, available at Belinda M, 1372 N. Main St., Walnut Creek; Dana B. necklace, $175, designed by Dana Braidman, available at Iniam; smoky quartz and lemon-green citrine bracelet, $124, by Nichol von Papen, available at Bali Nice.



Milichichi Designs vintage brooch/rock crystal necklace, $210, and rock crystal earrings, $30, designed by Cheree Milichichi, available at Aglie’, www.milichichi.com; Splendid dress, $109, available at Bali Nice.

