Met Multiplex

Kellie Hwang



Courtesy of the Metropolitan Opera

The Metropolitan Opera has been setting musical standards for more than a century, drawing audiences from all over the globe. But what if you could experience an exhilarating live performance without setting foot in New York’s Lincoln Center?



Regal Hacienda Crossings 20 in Dublin and Emery Bay Stadium 10 in Emeryville have joined movie theaters around the world to broadcast Metropolitan Opera: Live in HD, a series of live feeds from the Met’s 2007 season. This spring, catch Rossini’s The Barber of Seville (March 24), considered by many to be the greatest comic opera of all time, and Puccini’s Il Trittico (April 28), a collection of three one-act operas conducted by the Met’s celebrated music director, James Levine.



Both shows are at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for children, and can be purchased in advance from www.fandango.com .