Party Like a Rock Star

Jason Jurgens



Courtesy of Enrique Montero

Enrique Montero has an address book that might catch the attention of Paris Hilton. Having rock stars and professional athletes at speed-dial distance helps this Pleasant Hill resident plan some of the hottest parties on the Bay Area nightclub scene.



Montero has spent the past eight years building Surreal SF, one of the most successful party-throwing companies this side of Vegas. X-Men star Hugh Jackman, 30 Rock star Tracy Morgan, and football legend Jerry Rice have graced his VIP sections, and many Warriors and Raiders can be found popping their collars on the dance floor.



“I take care of celebrities and my VIP clientele,” says Montero, an alum of Walnut Creek’s Las Lomas High School. “I also create an atmosphere for my regulars who want to be treated like celebrities and party like rock stars.”



When not collaborating with Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee on playlists for San Francisco’s new hot spot, Club Crash, or planning a stage at the Exotic Erotic Ball, Montero throws parties at Walnut Creek’s Spin Ultra Lounge every Thursday night. Partying close to home was a no-brainer for the Walnut Creek native.

“Walnut Creek has always been the cool spot,” says Montero. “There are so many things to do, and all the bars tend to feed off each other. It has its own nightlife scene that people want to be a part of.”



Although Montero admits that the party business can be fickle and demanding, he has found success by changing with the times and thinking outside the box. And, of course, by filling his parties with beautiful people.



“People are always ‘biting’ my style; that’s why I try to do things that people can’t imagine. I have to stay creative,” says Montero, who’s added such attractions as tattooing and piercing to his events. “With the exception of special events, the key to a good party is keeping the budget low, promoting your butt off, and comping tickets to as many beautiful women as you can.”



For information, go to www.surrealsf.com .