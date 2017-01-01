The Final Frontier

Martha Ross

To learn how earthlings viewed their early forays into space, Captain Kirk and company should transport themselves back to 21st-century Walnut Creek—specifically to the Bedford Gallery. Starting this month, the Bedford presents Space Is the Place, an exhibition by internationally renowned artists, such as Laurie Anderson, whose work explores our fascination with boldly going where no human has gone before. The show features paintings, installations, and sound and video compositions inspired by space travel. Some of the works relate to feats we have already accomplished, such as the Germans blasting the first rocket into space in 1942; others refer to extraterrestrial projects we are likely to accomplish in the near future, such as NASA’s plans to establish a moon base by 2024.

Space Is the Place, March 4–May 27, Bedford Gallery, 1601 Civic Dr., Walnut Creek, (925) 295-1417,

www.bedfordgallery.org