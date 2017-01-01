Win Disney On Ice Tickets



Courtesy of Disney of Ice

Already missing the winter skating rink in Walnut Creek? Not to worry. From February 28 to March 4, you can see a rink full of Disney and Pixar characters skating at Oakland’s Oracle Arena. Diablo has two tickets to the Disney on Ice tour to give to a lucky reader. Just answer this question to enter our random drawing: What is your children’s favorite entertainment venue in the East Bay? E-mail your response to contest@maildiablo.com with “Disney on Ice” in the subject line. Please include your contact information with your response.

