Best Outfits for Your Next Weekend Getaway
Six chic boutiques provide fashion-forward looks for your next trip to the city, mountains, or Wine Country.
Styling by Elaina Haviland
Hair and makeup by Camille Monique using Face Atelier
Grab a New Getup & Go!
Six chic boutiques curate the perfect look for your weekend getaway.
Aratta Isabel chunky hand-knit oversized sweater $152.50
Arrow Jewelry Designs necklace $160
LAmade Frankie dress in musk $72.50
Freebird by Steven Brock over-the-knee boots in gray suede $350.50
Prim Boutique: 520 Main St., Pleasanton • (925) 399-5648 • iloveprim.com
“Play with patterns and color over a shirt dress to achieve the perfect layered look.” – Tamara Bartlett, co-owner Deliciouz, Walnut Creek
S.F. Weekend
Day Look by Deliciouz, Walnut Creek
NSF Hal ribbed stripe Henley in black and white $165
NSF Toby shirtdress in pigment pale gray $295
Sarah McGuire wide cuff in matte sterling silver $475
Raquel Allegra striped V-neck boyfriend sweater in rose quartz tie-dye $470
Campomaggi cross-body bag in yellow $285
N.D.C. suede double-zip booties in olive $505
Deliciouz: 1354 N. Main St., Walnut Creek • (925) 933-7489 • deliciouz.com
“Whether with cocktail dresses or denim, these stacked heel booties will give you a boot up in seasonless style.” —Jin Fillinger, owner Jinny, Walnut Creek
S.F. Weekend
Night look by Jinny, Walnut Creek
Lulu Designs Cairo studs in black opal (courtesy of Deliciouz) $124
Rona Pfeiffer diamond pavé leather scarf $1,100
Altuzarra Debbie dress with lace accent $1,345
Ellery Suzanna strappy tie boot $1,080
Jinny: 1575 Botelho Dr., Walnut Creek • (925) 476-5857 • shopjinny.com
“This embroidered blouse really has a simple feel, light weight, not tight, not loose—[it’s] really the perfect shape blouse that anyone can wear, especially during a warm spring day.” —Erica Perez, owner Duchess, Danville
Napa Weekend
Day look by Duchess, Danville
Cleobella Dinar top $216
3x1 low-rise skinny jeans $198
Schutz Kassia fringe boots $333
Calleen Cordero Dannie studded tote in gray (courtesy of Deliciouz) $790
Duchess: 408 Hartz Ave., Danville • (925) 831-0208
“This little navy lace number is perfect for a night out on the town with some fun heels, or pair it with some booties or flats for a casual sunny day lunch with the girls.” —Elizabeth Wen Tell, owner Elisa Wen Boutique, Danville
Napa Weekend
Night look By Elisa Wen Boutique, Danville
Alexis Bittar crystal-encrusted oval earrings $135
J.O.A. halter backless lace dress $110
Isabella Blu bangles $32–$36
Chie Mihara Bergamo suede peep-toe Mary Jane (courtesy of Deliciouz) $370
Laggo Rider cross-body bag $398
Elisa Wen Boutique: 134 E. Prospect Ave., Danville • (925) 263-9750 • facebook.com/ElisaWenBoutique
“This California casual, posh outfit will keep you comfortable and relaxed, yet stylish and on trend … you’ll be the complete picture of casual resort elegance.”—Rosylyn Stenzel, co-owner Venture Quality Goods, Lafayette
Tahoe Weekend
Day look By Venture Quality Goods, Lafayette
Carve Designs Ipanema shirt in Teanu $68
Apolis Lafayette market bag $68
OluKai Ho’opio leather sandal in bubbly/dark java $75
Colleen Mauer Designs long tri-tone Virga necklace $258
Carve Designs Lanikai short in sienna $59
Venture Quality Goods: 3571 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette • (925) 385-0259 • venturegoods.com
“This must-have Frankie dress is perfect for travel and makes life easy to go from day to night.” —Marissa Sorochak, owner Prim Boutique, Pleasanton
Tahoe Weekend
Night look By Prim Boutique, Pleasanton
Arrow Jewelry Designs crystal choker $50
Wyldr You Ain’t the First biker jacket $94.50
LAmade Frankie dress in musk $72.50
Freebird by Steven Rodeo over-the-knee boots in black $350.50
Prim Boutique: 520 Main St., Pleasanton • (925) 399-5648 • iloveprim.com