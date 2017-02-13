Edit ModuleShow Tags

Best Outfits for Your Next Weekend Getaway

Six chic boutiques provide fashion-forward looks for your next trip to the city, mountains, or Wine Country.

By Lauren Bonney

Published:

Styling by Elaina Haviland
Hair and makeup by Camille Monique using Face Atelier
 

Photography by Erika Pino

 

 

 

 

 

Grab a New Getup & Go!

Six chic boutiques curate the perfect look for your weekend getaway.

Aratta Isabel chunky hand-knit oversized sweater $152.50

Arrow Jewelry Designs necklace $160

LAmade Frankie dress in musk $72.50

Freebird by Steven Brock over-the-knee boots in gray suede $350.50

Prim Boutique: 520 Main St., Pleasanton  •  (925) 399-5648  •  iloveprim.com

 

Photography by Erika Pino

 

“Play with patterns and color over a shirt dress to achieve the perfect layered look.” – Tamara Bartlett, co-owner Deliciouz, Walnut Creek

S.F. Weekend

Day Look by Deliciouz, Walnut Creek

NSF Hal ribbed stripe Henley in black and white $165

NSF Toby shirtdress in pigment pale gray $295

Sarah McGuire wide cuff in matte sterling silver $475

Raquel Allegra striped V-neck boyfriend sweater in rose quartz tie-dye $470

Campomaggi cross-body bag in yellow $285

N.D.C. suede double-zip booties in olive $505

Deliciouz: 1354 N. Main St., Walnut Creek  •  (925) 933-7489  •  deliciouz.com

 

Photography by Erika Pino

 

 

Leather & Diamond Choker? Yes, Please!

 

“Whether with cocktail dresses or denim, these stacked heel booties will give you a boot up in seasonless style.” —Jin Fillinger, owner Jinny, Walnut Creek

 

S.F. Weekend

Night look by Jinny, Walnut Creek

Lulu Designs Cairo studs in black  opal (courtesy of Deliciouz) $124

Rona Pfeiffer diamond pavé leather scarf $1,100

Altuzarra Debbie dress with lace accent $1,345

Ellery Suzanna strappy tie boot $1,080

Jinny: 1575 Botelho Dr., Walnut Creek  •  (925) 476-5857  •  shopjinny.com

 

Photography by Erika Pino

Get your Fringe on.

“This embroidered blouse really has a simple feel, light weight, not tight, not loose—[it’s] really the perfect shape blouse that anyone can wear, especially during a warm spring day.” —Erica Perez, owner Duchess, Danville

Napa Weekend

Day look by Duchess, Danville

Cleobella Dinar top $216

3x1 low-rise skinny jeans $198

Schutz Kassia fringe boots $333

Calleen Cordero Dannie studded tote in gray (courtesy of Deliciouz) $790

Duchess: 408 Hartz Ave., Danville  •  (925) 831-0208

 

Photography by Erika Pino

“This little navy lace number is perfect for a night out on the town with some fun heels, or pair it with some booties or flats for a casual sunny day lunch with the girls.” ­—Elizabeth Wen Tell, owner Elisa Wen Boutique, Danville

Napa Weekend

Night look By Elisa Wen Boutique, Danville

Alexis Bittar crystal-encrusted oval earrings $135

J.O.A. halter backless lace dress $110

Isabella Blu bangles $32–$36

Chie Mihara Bergamo suede peep-toe Mary Jane (courtesy of Deliciouz) $370

Laggo Rider cross-body bag $398

Elisa Wen Boutique: 134 E. Prospect Ave., Danville  •  (925) 263-9750  •  facebook.com/ElisaWenBoutique

 

Photography by Erika Pino

“This California casual, posh outfit will keep you comfortable and relaxed, yet stylish and on trend … you’ll be the complete picture of casual resort elegance.”—Rosylyn Stenzel, co-owner Venture Quality Goods, Lafayette

Tahoe Weekend

Day look By Venture Quality Goods, Lafayette

Carve Designs Ipanema shirt in Teanu $68

Apolis Lafayette market bag $68

OluKai Ho’opio leather sandal in bubbly/dark java $75

Colleen Mauer Designs long tri-tone Virga necklace $258

Carve Designs Lanikai short in sienna $59

Venture Quality Goods: 3571 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette  •  (925) 385-0259  •  venturegoods.com

 

Photography by Erika Pino

 

 

Play it Cool

 

“This must-have Frankie dress is perfect for travel and makes life easy to go from day to night.” —Marissa Sorochak, owner Prim Boutique, Pleasanton

Tahoe Weekend

Night look By Prim Boutique, Pleasanton

Arrow Jewelry Designs crystal choker $50

Wyldr You Ain’t the First biker jacket $94.50

LAmade Frankie dress in musk $72.50

Freebird by Steven Rodeo over-the-knee boots in black $350.50

Prim Boutique: 520 Main St., Pleasanton  •  (925) 399-5648  •  iloveprim.com

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers

Gourmet East Bay 2016

Diablo magazine and Broadway Plaza hosted a sold-out party, featuring food and drink from local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. The annual event benefits East Bay food charities.

Lindsay Wildlife Experience's An Evening at the Bistro

Wildlife center supporters raise nearly $60,000 during an annual benefit at Va de Vi in Walnut Creek

Buster Posey at Childrens' Hospital

East Bay residents Buster and Kristen Posey spent time visiting children at UCSF Benioff Childrens' Hospital

Taylor Family Foundation Day in the Park 2016

Annual benefit raises more than $2 million for children's programs at Camp Arroyo in Livermore

California Independent Film Festival 2016

19th annual movie festival brings a range of features, documentaries, shorts, and live events to Moraga, Orinda, and San Francisco

Cancer Support Community Gala

An Evening and Hope and Healing at Diablo Country Club benefits longtime support group

40 Under 40 Event

Thank you to everyone who attended our first annual 40 Under 40 event.

Diablo Ballet Gourmet Gallop

Restaurants and shops in downtown Walnut Creek band together to support Diablo Ballet's artistic outreach and performance programs

Children's Health Guild 2016

Guests bid on a pair of Steph Curry’s sneakers, Buster Posey’s bat, and an African safari trip at the Children’s Health Guild’s gala at the Claremont Club and Spa. The event raised $385,000, and benefited UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland and George Mark Children’s House.