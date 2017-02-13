Best Outfits for Your Next Weekend Getaway

Six chic boutiques provide fashion-forward looks for your next trip to the city, mountains, or Wine Country.

By Lauren Bonney

Styling by Elaina Haviland

Hair and makeup by Camille Monique using Face Atelier



Grab a New Getup & Go!

Six chic boutiques curate the perfect look for your weekend getaway.

Aratta Isabel chunky hand-knit oversized sweater $152.50

Arrow Jewelry Designs necklace $160

LAmade Frankie dress in musk $72.50

Freebird by Steven Brock over-the-knee boots in gray suede $350.50

Prim Boutique: 520 Main St., Pleasanton • (925) 399-5648 • iloveprim.com

“Play with patterns and color over a shirt dress to achieve the perfect layered look.” – Tamara Bartlett, co-owner Deliciouz, Walnut Creek

S.F. Weekend

Day Look by Deliciouz, Walnut Creek

NSF Hal ribbed stripe Henley in black and white $165

NSF Toby shirtdress in pigment pale gray $295

Sarah McGuire wide cuff in matte sterling silver $475

Raquel Allegra striped V-neck boyfriend sweater in rose quartz tie-dye $470

Campomaggi cross-body bag in yellow $285

N.D.C. suede double-zip booties in olive $505

Deliciouz: 1354 N. Main St., Walnut Creek • (925) 933-7489 • deliciouz.com

Leather & Diamond Choker? Yes, Please!

“Whether with cocktail dresses or denim, these stacked heel booties will give you a boot up in seasonless style.” —Jin Fillinger, owner Jinny, Walnut Creek

S.F. Weekend

Night look by Jinny, Walnut Creek

Lulu Designs Cairo studs in black opal (courtesy of Deliciouz) $124

Rona Pfeiffer diamond pavé leather scarf $1,100

Altuzarra Debbie dress with lace accent $1,345

Ellery Suzanna strappy tie boot $1,080

Jinny: 1575 Botelho Dr., Walnut Creek • (925) 476-5857 • shopjinny.com

Get your Fringe on.

“This embroidered blouse really has a simple feel, light weight, not tight, not loose—[it’s] really the perfect shape blouse that anyone can wear, especially during a warm spring day.” —Erica Perez, owner Duchess, Danville

Napa Weekend

Day look by Duchess, Danville

Cleobella Dinar top $216

3x1 low-rise skinny jeans $198

Schutz Kassia fringe boots $333

Calleen Cordero Dannie studded tote in gray (courtesy of Deliciouz) $790

Duchess: 408 Hartz Ave., Danville • (925) 831-0208

“This little navy lace number is perfect for a night out on the town with some fun heels, or pair it with some booties or flats for a casual sunny day lunch with the girls.” ­—Elizabeth Wen Tell, owner Elisa Wen Boutique, Danville

Napa Weekend

Night look By Elisa Wen Boutique, Danville

Alexis Bittar crystal-encrusted oval earrings $135

J.O.A. halter backless lace dress $110

Isabella Blu bangles $32–$36

Chie Mihara Bergamo suede peep-toe Mary Jane (courtesy of Deliciouz) $370

Laggo Rider cross-body bag $398

Elisa Wen Boutique: 134 E. Prospect Ave., Danville • (925) 263-9750 • facebook.com/ElisaWenBoutique

“This California casual, posh outfit will keep you comfortable and relaxed, yet stylish and on trend … you’ll be the complete picture of casual resort elegance.”—Rosylyn Stenzel, co-owner Venture Quality Goods, Lafayette

Tahoe Weekend

Day look By Venture Quality Goods, Lafayette

Carve Designs Ipanema shirt in Teanu $68

Apolis Lafayette market bag $68

OluKai Ho’opio leather sandal in bubbly/dark java $75

Colleen Mauer Designs long tri-tone Virga necklace $258

Carve Designs Lanikai short in sienna $59

Venture Quality Goods: 3571 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette • (925) 385-0259 • venturegoods.com

Play it Cool

“This must-have Frankie dress is perfect for travel and makes life easy to go from day to night.” —Marissa Sorochak, owner Prim Boutique, Pleasanton

Tahoe Weekend

Night look By Prim Boutique, Pleasanton

Arrow Jewelry Designs crystal choker $50

Wyldr You Ain’t the First biker jacket $94.50

LAmade Frankie dress in musk $72.50

Freebird by Steven Rodeo over-the-knee boots in black $350.50

Prim Boutique: 520 Main St., Pleasanton • (925) 399-5648 • iloveprim.com