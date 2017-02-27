Build A Perfect Charcuterie Board

Columbus Craft Meats gives tips on creating an Instagram-worthy charcuterie board to please any palate.

By Alejandra Saragoza

Courtesy of Columbus Craft Meats

The next time you need to make an easy appetizer, consider a selection of delicious cured meats. Columbus Craft Meats in Hayward makes artisanal salami and has a new line of antibiotic- free meats. We consulted with its experts on how to create a well-curated charcuterie board.

Mix It Up

Use at least three different types of cured meats and salami so there are complementary and contrasting flavors. Many of Columbus’ meats can be purchased presliced, so all you have to do is arrange them on the board. Here are several meats to try and the cheeses to pair them with:

Dry coppa: This cured meat is crafted from closely trimmed pork shoulder that has been soaked in red wine and rubbed with spices.

Pairs well with: Burrata

Genoa: A type of salami made from finely chopped, extralean pork mixed with garlic, cracked black pepper, and wine. Pairs well with: Provolone or mozzarella

Mortadella: Made in the traditional Italian way, these select cuts of lean pork shoulder are spiced with nutmeg, cinnamon, and black peppercorns. Pairs well with: Sharp provolone

Peppered salami: This Italian dry salami is hand rolled in freshly cracked black peppercorns, giving it a zesty kick and spicy bite. Pairs well with: Pepper Jack or Irish cheddar

Prosciutto: This savory, Italian dry-cured ham is rubbed with a hint of salt and sliced thinly. Pairs well with: Grana Padano or Parmigiano-Reggiano

Soppressata: From the Abruzzo region of Italy, this salami is infused with sweet fennel and fresh garlic. Pairs well with: Aged pecorino

Sweeten the Deal

Sweet items like honey, maple mustard, fig jam, and apricot preserves pair perfectly with meat or cheese. Also essential are fruits, such as grapes, apples, and pears.

Add Crunch

Nuts, crackers, and slices of crusty baguette add texture. Tiny pickles or pickled vegetables also brighten up your spread. They have bold acidic flavors that help cut the richness of the meat and cleanse the palate. Try snappy spiced carrots, sweet red pickled beets, or pickled green beans.

Perfect Pairings

Sparkling wines, Chianti, Pinot Grigio, and Pinot Noir pair well with most cheeses and charcuterie. For beer, you can’t go wrong with a pale ale, pilsner, or session IPA.

Final Touch: Snap the obligatory Instagram pic before your guests dive in. columbuscraftmeats.com.