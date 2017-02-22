Edit ModuleShow Tags

Gourmet Childhood Sweets

Here’s where to satisfy your craving for a Twinkie, Ho Ho or Ding Dong.

By Samantha Schneider

Published:

Samantha Schneider

Twinkies, Ho Hos, Ding Dongs. Ever get a craving for the Hostess treats from your childhood? Head to these spots for gourmet versions that are (dare we say it?) even better than the originals.

Old Towne Danville Bakery: Ding Dong

Old Towne’s Ol’ Skool Ding Dong is a cream-filled chocolate cake that satisfies, with a thick outer layer of chocolate. Sweet and Mellow, a Livermore-based coffee and dessert truck, also sells these Old Towne treats. danvillebakery.info; sweetandmellowtruck.com.

 

A Sweet Affair Bakery and Cafe: Ho Ho

Get to this Walnut Creek bakery early for a Chocolate Delight before it sells out. The adult Ho Ho—chocolate loaf cake topped with whipped cream and dipped in a rich chocolate ganache—doesn’t have the iconic swirl inside, but tastes just like the original. It’s also large enough to share—but you won’t want to. asweetaffairbakery.com.

 

Timeless Coffee Roasters: Twinkie

This cozy Oakland coffee shop is famous for its Double Down Twinkie. The sweet vegan treat is made fresh daily and is twice as big as the original. Pair it with an almond milk cappuccino (as recommended by owner R. J. Leimpeter). timelesscoffee.com.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers

Gourmet East Bay 2016

Diablo magazine and Broadway Plaza hosted a sold-out party, featuring food and drink from local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. The annual event benefits East Bay food charities.

Lindsay Wildlife Experience's An Evening at the Bistro

Wildlife center supporters raise nearly $60,000 during an annual benefit at Va de Vi in Walnut Creek

Buster Posey at Childrens' Hospital

East Bay residents Buster and Kristen Posey spent time visiting children at UCSF Benioff Childrens' Hospital

Taylor Family Foundation Day in the Park 2016

Annual benefit raises more than $2 million for children's programs at Camp Arroyo in Livermore

California Independent Film Festival 2016

19th annual movie festival brings a range of features, documentaries, shorts, and live events to Moraga, Orinda, and San Francisco

Cancer Support Community Gala

An Evening and Hope and Healing at Diablo Country Club benefits longtime support group

40 Under 40 Event

Thank you to everyone who attended our first annual 40 Under 40 event.

Diablo Ballet Gourmet Gallop

Restaurants and shops in downtown Walnut Creek band together to support Diablo Ballet's artistic outreach and performance programs