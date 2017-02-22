Gourmet Childhood Sweets

Here’s where to satisfy your craving for a Twinkie, Ho Ho or Ding Dong.

By Samantha Schneider

Twinkies, Ho Hos, Ding Dongs. Ever get a craving for the Hostess treats from your childhood? Head to these spots for gourmet versions that are (dare we say it?) even better than the originals.

Old Towne Danville Bakery: Ding Dong

Old Towne’s Ol’ Skool Ding Dong is a cream-filled chocolate cake that satisfies, with a thick outer layer of chocolate. Sweet and Mellow, a Livermore-based coffee and dessert truck, also sells these Old Towne treats. danvillebakery.info; sweetandmellowtruck.com.

A Sweet Affair Bakery and Cafe: Ho Ho

Get to this Walnut Creek bakery early for a Chocolate Delight before it sells out. The adult Ho Ho—chocolate loaf cake topped with whipped cream and dipped in a rich chocolate ganache—doesn’t have the iconic swirl inside, but tastes just like the original. It’s also large enough to share—but you won’t want to. asweetaffairbakery.com.

Timeless Coffee Roasters: Twinkie

This cozy Oakland coffee shop is famous for its Double Down Twinkie. The sweet vegan treat is made fresh daily and is twice as big as the original. Pair it with an almond milk cappuccino (as recommended by owner R. J. Leimpeter). timelesscoffee.com.