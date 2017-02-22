New Designer at McMullin

The Oakland boutique brings Nigerian threads by Maki Oh to the East Bay.

By Susan Safipour

Oakland’s Sherri McMullen travels to the NYC and Paris fashion week shows four times a year, in search of hip new designers to carry in her Piedmont boutique. When she discovered Maki Oh, a Nigerian designer based in Lagos, McMullen knew her clients would love the fusion of traditional African techniques with contemporary clothes.

“It is a collection for every woman who wants something unique and can appreciate the quality of the garments, and the process of hand dying,” McMullen says.

Look closely enough, and you’ll see people wearing Maki Oh pieces at the Oakland Ballet, Warriors games, and parties around the East Bay. Celebrities such as Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, and Alamo’s own Ayesha Curry rock the brand.

“As a black woman, it is important for me to support women of color who are doing incredible work,” says McMullen. “We spoke on the phone, and I felt her spirit and was so inspired by her work.”

McMullen, 1235 Grand Ave., Piedmont, (510) 658-6906, shopmcmullen.com.