Top March Events in the East Bay

See comedian Jerry Seinfeld in Oakland; catch a Giants versus A’s game in Oakland or San Francisco; listen to inspiring women at the East Bay Women’s Conference in San Ramon; and more of this month’s top events.

By Lauren Bonney

Published:

Elizabeth Staub

Sports

Giants vs. Athletics
3/30–4/1 It’s time once again for America’s favorite pastime. The San Francisco Giants take on the Oakland Athletics during the final games of spring training. Catch the first two games of the series at AT&T Park and the last game at the Oakland Coliseum. Play ball! mlb.com.

 

Art

Frank Stella’s Prints
Runs through 6/25 Head to the city for an afternoon perusing the de Young’s latest exhibition, on American artist Frank Stella and his experimental printmaking. The colorful exhibit explores the artist’s evolution from lithography to other print processes during a 25-year period. deyoung.famsf.org.

 

Music

Matthew Morrison in Concert
3/2 Catch Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe nominee Matthew Morrison, star of television’s Glee and Broadway’s Finding Neverland, in his one-man concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. lesherartscenter.org.

 

Comedy

Jerry Seinfeld
3/3 The legendary comedian, actor, writer, and television and film producer heads to Oakland’s Paramount Theatre for two back-to-back performances. paramounttheatre.com.

 

Networking

East Bay Women’s Conference
3/6 Hear keynote speaker and social justice humanitarian Ashley Judd—and talks by former CIA Clandestine Service Officer, writer, and peace activist Amaryllis Fox; and cofounder for the nonprofit Lean In, Debi Hemmeter—at the San Ramon Marriott. walnut-creek.com/ebwc.

 

Kids and Family

9th Annual Bay Area International Children’s Film Festival
3/10–3/12 The weekend features events and special presentations from award-winning Pixar filmmakers, and hands-on animation workshops for kids at Oakland’s Chabot Space and Science Center. Stick around to catch premieres of family- friendly films. baicff.com.

 

Festival

Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration
3/18–3/19 Celebrate the luck of the Irish, with Celtic music, dancing, food and drink, a parade, and more at Dublin’s 34th annual celebration, at the Dublin Civic Center. dublinca.gov.

 

Theater

William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night
3/22-3/26 Direct from the United Kingdom and making its West Coast debut, Britain’s acclaimed Filter Theatre retells The Bard’s comedy about twins separated by a shipwreck, at the Zellerbach Playhouse in Berkeley. Commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company, Filter’s interpretation has a talented cast, lively music, and guaranteed audience participation. calperformances.org.

 

Outdoors

Road map to the Night Sky
3/25 Take a journey through the cosmos at the John Muir National Historic Site in Martinez with this free program. Learn to use constellations as a “road map” to discover stars, planets, and deep space within a historical context, and take a peek through a high-powered telescope. nps.gov.

Shutterstock

Food and Drink

Barrels, Bottles, and Brews
3/25–3/26 Beer drinkers, wine lovers, and spirit sippers alike come together for this event (previously known as Barrel Tasting Weekend), featuring more than 25 Livermore Valley wineries, breweries, and distilleries. lvwine.org.

