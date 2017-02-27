Update: The Cooperage American Grille

Photography by Shannon McIntyre

Chef Miles Kline has taken over the kitchen at The Cooperage and already seems to be a perfect fit for the big restaurant with refined yet rugged craftsmanship. Kline brings years of experience working at some of the Bay Area’s most sophisticated comfort food spots, including Buckeye Roadhouse in Mill Valley and T-Rex Restaurant and Bar in Berkeley. He has introduced juicy ribs and a hearty steak salad to the menu, and tweaked an already top-notch burger—it now has a fresh-ground blend made from three cuts for flavor, texture, and juiciness. Kline loves to smoke all manner of foods, but he also demonstrates a subtle hand, as with his meaty pan-fried crab cakes that feature a zesty note of orange. With its sprawling patios, happening lounge, and elevated dining room, The Cooperage offers something for everybody. 32 Lafayette Cir., (925) 298-5915, thecooperagelafayette.com. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.–Sun.