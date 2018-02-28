New: Copper Spoon Cocktails and Kitchen

Photo by Copper Spoon Yelp.com

Slick yet funky, creative yet comforting, Copper Spoon fits well in a North Oakland space that housed Art’s Crab Shak for half a century. The Spoon’s front section features a psychedelic bar and mellow lounge, while the back half employs mismatched dishes, an offbeat decor, and the occasional wobbly table. Coy cocktails—poured until 2 a.m., with a focus on smoky mescal—complement a kitchen that shifts easily from spicy Asian to seasonal American. Our fish was fine but was outshone by the produce: creamy fingerling potatoes, shaved kohlrabi, and darkly charred brassicas. An expertly wrapped salmon hand roll was both refined and filling, while a side of artichokes spiked with creamy garlic cloves came with truly tasty house-cultured butter. Deviled eggs, “whatever pickles,” and other bar snacks round out the nosh-friendly menu. 4031 Broadway, Oakland, (510) 879-7061, copperspoonoakland.com. Dinner daily. $$$