Rustic Tavern

Photo from Rustic Tavern

Lafayette has been steadily blessed with great restaurants—including Barranco (2017), Rêve Bistro (2016), Rancho Cantina (2015), and The Cooperage American Grille (2014)—to the point that Rustic Tavern, turning five this spring, seems downright venerable. Having never tried brunch all this time, we slipped in on a recent Sunday to find chef-owner Gary Rust presiding over the dishes: A heady pile of mussels with saffron-spiked broth and a supple house-smoked salmon Benedict with picture-perfect poached eggs were true to Rust’s rustically refined ethos. The Tavern is famous for its meat, and the barbacoa beef and organic pork Benedict sell like hotcakes at brunch. (No flapjacks here, but the cinnamon-brioche French toast is not to be missed.) So, take it easy come Sunday with a sassy bacon-topped Bloody Mary or a floral flute of bubbly, and give this big-hearted little restaurant a cheer.

3576 Mt. Diablo Blvd., (925) 385-0559, rustictavernlafayette.com. Lunch and dinner Tues.–Sun., brunch Sun.