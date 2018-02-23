Spring Forward Fashion

This season, don a few classic springtime looks with an updated edge. Complete your wardrobe with bold lines and strong silhouettes, pretty pastels and bright florals, athletic cuts and crisp whites, and a little flair. Give a Nod to the past while leaping into the future with a collection in bloom.

Photography by Erika Pino / Edited by Lauren Bonney

Styled by Jennifer Jones

Hair & Makeup By Diane Catorc

FIT ’N’ FLIRTY

Saks Fifth Avenue

Valentino high-neck, zip-through jersey track top, $1,900

Athleisure V-neck midi dress, $1,800

Valentino striped silk socks, $150

Heller Jewelers

Roberto Coin 18K large diamond circle necklace, $1,900

Freida Rothman industrial-​finish wide-band sterling silver ring with hand-cut crystals, $250

Neiman Marcus

Valentino Free Rockstud high sandal, $895

BOSS LADY

Saks Fifth Avenue

Lafayette 148 New York Bria jacket, $698

Neiman Marcus

Galvan Chan Chan pompom-trim wide-leg pants, $895

COLOR POP

McMullen

​Tibi striped paneled dress, $1,195

Neiman Marcus

Rag and Bone Ellis leather ankle boot, $595

RACING STRIPES

Nordstrom

A.L.C. Jones fishnet sweater, $325

Isabel Marant Étoile Darcy track jacket, $435

Adam Lippes stripe cotton asymmetrical skirt, $790

Pedro Garcia Yelina sandal, $550

Crown Nine

Amanda Hunt crescent moon hoops, $125

Colleen Mauer square 10-stack rings, $400

Deliciouz

Sarah McGuire wide cuff, $475

DEMURE DARLING

Neiman Marcus

​Akris Punto button-front, cap-sleeve, belted midi dress, $1,290

Stuart Weitzman Lofty metallic ankle boot, $535

Crown Nine

Marja Gard Auric angled hoops, $115

Heller Jewelers

Freida Rothman sterling silver and black rhodium Oval Eternity three-stack bangles with hand-cut crystals, $650

​Marquise Eternity five-stack rings, $215

SILKY SILHOUETTE

Nordstrom

Zero + Maria Cornejo pill-print stretch silk dress, $1,250

Crown Nine

Giovanna Torrico cobalt hoops, $190, at Crown Nine; Colleen Mauer square 10-stack rings, $400

Saks Fifth Avenue

Gianvito Rossi pointed leather bootie, $995

Bold Blooms

Neiman Marcus

Stella McCartney crewneck, bell-sleeve, ribbed wool pullover sweater, $750

McMullen

Adam Lippes belted flared floral trouser, $890

Lizzie Fortunato Jambo tassel earrings, $225

PRETTY IN PINK

Flaunt Boutique

​Zadig and Voltaire Tink Kawai tunic, $248

The Great house coat, $495

McMullen

CO cropped flared culottes, $650

Nordstrom

Gucci Sylvie strap ankle boot, $1,250

HIGH-WAISTED HUES

Neiman Marcus

Joie Yaritza B floral-print silk Georgette top, $248

Stella McCartney V-neck, button-​front wool cardigan, $1,125

High-waist, coin pocket, wide-leg denim pants, $565

Cottage Jewel

Vintage enamel sterling ring, $54

PAINTED PASTELS

Nordstrom

Rosetta Getty watercolor twisted silk dress, $1,390

Crown Nine

Colleen Mauer square 10-stack rings, $400

Giovanna Torrico golden feathers necklace, $315

Marja Gard bronze Argos cuff, $195

WHERE TO SHOP THESE LOOKS

Anthropologie and Co.: 1149 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 932-0112, anthropologie.com.

Cottage Jewel: 100 W. Prospect Ave., Danville, (925) 837-2664, cottagejewel.com.

Crown Nine: 515 Ninth St., Oakland, (510) 251-9000, crown-nine.com.

Deliciouz: 1354 N. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 933-7489, deliciouz.com.

Flaunt Boutique: 145 E. Prospect Ave., Danville, (925) 831-9923, shopflaunt.com.

Heller Jewelers: 2005 Crow Canyon Pl., Ste. A, San Ramon, (925) 904-0200, hellerjewelers.com.

McMullen: 1235 Grand Ave., Piedmont, (510) 658-6906, shopmcmullen.com.

Neiman Marcus: 1000 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 279-3000, neimanmarcus.com.

Nordstrom: 1200 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, (925) 930-7959, shop.nordstrom.com.

Saks Fifth Avenue: 384 Post St., San Francisco, (415) 986-4300, saksfifthavenue.com.