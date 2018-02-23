Edit ModuleShow Tags

Spring Forward Fashion

This season, don a few classic springtime looks with an updated edge. Complete your wardrobe with bold lines and strong silhouettes, pretty pastels and bright florals, athletic cuts and crisp whites, and a little flair. Give a Nod to the past while leaping into the future with a collection in bloom.

Photography by Erika Pino / Edited by Lauren Bonney

Styled by Jennifer Jones
Hair & Makeup By Diane Catorc 

FIT ’N’ FLIRTY

Saks Fifth Avenue
Valentino high-neck, zip-through jersey track top, $1,900
Athleisure V-neck midi dress, $1,800
Valentino striped silk socks, $150
Heller Jewelers
Roberto Coin 18K large diamond circle necklace, $1,900
Freida Rothman industrial-​finish wide-band sterling silver ring with hand-cut crystals, $250
Neiman Marcus 
Valentino Free Rockstud high sandal, $895

BOSS LADY

Saks Fifth Avenue
Lafayette 148 New York Bria jacket, $698
Neiman Marcus
Galvan Chan Chan pompom-trim wide-leg pants, $895

 

 

 

 

 

COLOR POP

McMullen
​Tibi striped paneled dress, $1,195
Neiman Marcus
Rag and Bone Ellis leather ankle boot, $595

 

 

 

 

 

 

RACING STRIPES

Nordstrom
A.L.C. Jones fishnet sweater, $325
Isabel Marant Étoile Darcy track jacket, $435
Adam Lippes stripe cotton asymmetrical skirt, $790
Pedro Garcia Yelina sandal, $550
Crown Nine
Amanda Hunt crescent moon hoops, $125
Colleen Mauer square 10-stack rings, $400
Deliciouz
Sarah McGuire wide cuff, $475

 

 

 

DEMURE DARLING

Neiman Marcus
​Akris Punto button-front, cap-sleeve, belted midi dress, $1,290
Stuart Weitzman Lofty metallic ankle boot, $535 
Crown Nine
Marja Gard Auric angled hoops, $115
Heller Jewelers
Freida Rothman sterling silver and black rhodium Oval Eternity three-stack bangles with hand-cut crystals, $650
​Marquise Eternity five-stack rings, $215

 

 

 

SILKY SILHOUETTE

Nordstrom
Zero + Maria Cornejo pill-print stretch silk dress, $1,250
Crown Nine
Giovanna Torrico cobalt hoops, $190, at Crown Nine; Colleen Mauer square 10-stack rings, $400
Saks Fifth Avenue
Gianvito Rossi pointed leather bootie, $995

 

 

 

 

Bold Blooms 

Neiman Marcus
Stella McCartney crewneck, bell-sleeve, ribbed wool pullover sweater, $750
McMullen
Adam Lippes belted flared floral trouser, $890
Lizzie Fortunato Jambo tassel earrings, $225

 

 

 

 

 

PRETTY IN PINK

Flaunt Boutique
​Zadig and Voltaire Tink Kawai tunic, $248 
The Great house coat, $495
McMullen
CO cropped flared culottes, $650 
Nordstrom
Gucci Sylvie strap ankle boot, $1,250

 

 

 

 

HIGH-WAISTED HUES

Neiman Marcus
Joie Yaritza B floral-print silk Georgette top, $248
Stella McCartney V-neck, button-​front wool cardigan, $1,125
High-waist, coin pocket, wide-leg denim pants, $565
Cottage Jewel
Vintage enamel sterling ring, $54

 

 

 

 

PAINTED PASTELS

Nordstrom
Rosetta Getty watercolor twisted silk dress, $1,390
Crown Nine
Colleen Mauer square 10-stack rings, $400
Giovanna Torrico golden feathers necklace, $315
Marja Gard bronze Argos cuff, $195

 

 

 

 

WHERE TO SHOP THESE LOOKS 

Anthropologie and Co.: 1149 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 932-0112, anthropologie.com.

Cottage Jewel: 100 W. Prospect Ave., Danville, (925) 837-2664, cottagejewel.com.

Crown Nine: 515 Ninth St., Oakland, (510) 251-9000, crown-nine.com.

Deliciouz: 1354 N. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 933-7489, deliciouz.com.

Flaunt Boutique: 145 E. Prospect Ave., Danville, (925) 831-9923, shopflaunt.com.

Heller Jewelers: 2005 Crow Canyon Pl., Ste. A, San Ramon, (925) 904-0200, hellerjewelers.com.

McMullen: 1235 Grand Ave., Piedmont, (510) 658-6906, shopmcmullen.com.

Neiman Marcus: 1000 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 279-3000, neimanmarcus.com.

Nordstrom: 1200 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, (925) 930-7959, shop.nordstrom.com.

Saks Fifth Avenue: 384 Post St., San Francisco, (415) 986-4300, saksfifthavenue.com.

