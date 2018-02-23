Top March Events in the East Bay

Concerts, festivals, and more fun events to enjoy this month.

By Erin Strubbe

Photo by Bobby Bruderle

Music

G-Eazy: The Beautiful and Damned Tour

3/1 Following the release of his latest album, The Beautiful and Damned, Oakland-native rapper and pro-ducer G-Eazy hits the Fox Theater on his North American tour.

g-eazy.com.

Theater

Woman in Mind

3/1–3/24 Lafayette’s Town Hall Theatre presents British playwright Alan Ayckbourn’s dark comedy about a disillusioned housewife whose fantasies start to merge with reality—inspiring hilarity as well as a deeper meditation on modern life. townhalltheatre.com.

Movie

Free Movie Night

3/8 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. This month, join us for Paul Newman’s 1967 prison drama, Cool Hand Luke. lamorindatheatres.com.

Holiday

Community Pi Day

3/14 Feed your love of numbers—and your love of pie—at the Exploratorium’s 31st annual Pi Day. Former Exploratorium physicist Larry Shaw founded the now-global holiday, and the S.F. museum does it justice with educational activities, lectures, a parade, and of course, pie. exploratorium.edu.

Comedy

Cedric the Entertainer

3/16–3/17 One of the Original Kings of Comedy, celebrated stand-up Cedric hits the stage at Tommy T’s Comedy Club in Pleasanton to regale the crowd with his uproarious jokes and stories. tommyts.com.

Festival

Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration

3/16–3/18 For a family-friendly take on your Saint Patrick’s Day festivities, head to the East Bay’s most Irish-sounding city—Dublin—for a full weekend of events, including the kickoff Green and White Gala, carnival rides and games, a parade, and the Shamrock 5K Fun Run and Walk. dublinca.gov.

Food and Drink

Saint Patrick’s Day Brew Crawl

3/17 Get into the spirit of the holiday by strolling through Downtown Pleasanton to enjoy craft beers and snacks at more than 30 local venues. Don’t forget to wear green! pleasantondowntown.net.

Music

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra With Chick Corea

3/22 Legendary jazz pianist Chick Corea—winner of 22 Grammy Awards—joins the illustrious Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra at UC Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall to perform fresh, scaled-up arrangements of his eclectic hits. calperformances.org.

Film

GLAS Animation Festival

3/22–3/25 Featuring works by an array of international animators, GLAS celebrates the rich artistry and diversity of animation. View feature-length films and shorts, and attend panels and live installations at six venues across Berkeley. glasanimation.com.

Auto

Goodguys All American Get-Together Car Show

3/24–3/25 Check out thousands of classic and customized cars, trucks, and hot rods at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. Expect live music, races, and even a make-your-own model car activity for kids. good-guys.com.