Edit ModuleShow Tags

Tricky Thistles

Prep and cook artichokes like a pro this season with these easy tips.

By Lauren Bonney

Published:

Photo by Stockfood/Jalag/Schardt, Wolfgang

The artichoke—that pokey thistle with tender goodness at its heart—may cause trepidation with its thorny exterior, but the rewards of cooking one just right are too delicious to pass up. Here are five tips for tackling the choke.

1. Gloved Action
To avoid that sticky residue that comes with prepping an artichoke, wear latex gloves. Not only will the gloves prevent the sap from sticking to you and contaminating other foods, they also provide a barrier against those spikes.

2. Snip, Snip
When trimming your choke, hold it from the stem. Cut the top portion of the thistle with a serrated knife—doing away with the majority of thorns—and snip the tops of the exterior leaves with kitchen scissors. Be sure to peel away a few bottom layers, especially if the leaves are discolored or bruised.
 

3. Flame On
Whether it’s boiling, poaching, steaming, roasting, or barbecuing, you really can’t go wrong when cooking your artichoke. Boiling makes them tender; roasting adds a meaty quality, and barbecuing imbues some smoke.

4. Parsley Power
To prevent your artichoke from turning brown while boiling, steaming, or poaching, throw a handful of Italian parsley into cold water, and let the herb soak before placing the leaves in your boiling pot. Parsley is high in ascorbic acid, which helps prevent discoloration.

5. Dig In
After roughly 35 to 45 minutes of cooking (depending on size), give the inner leaves a slight tug. If they come out with ease, you are good to go. Take the leaves and dive into your favorite dip, or use the hearts to add some toothsome tenderness to a hot dish or salad.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
Edit ModuleShow Tags