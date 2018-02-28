Edit ModuleShow Tags

Update: Rustic Tavern



Published:

Photo by Rustic Tavern Yelp.com

Lafayette has been steadily blessed with great restaurants—including Barranco (2017), Rêve Bistro (2016), Rancho Cantina (2015), and The Cooperage American Grille (2014)—to the point that Rustic Tavern, turning five this spring, seems downright venerable. Having never tried brunch all this time, we slipped in on a recent Sunday to find chef-owner Gary Rust presiding over the dishes: A heady pile of mussels with saffron-spiked broth and a supple house-smoked salmon Benedict with picture-perfect poached eggs were true to Rust’s rustically refined ethos. The Tavern is famous for its meat, and the barbacoa beef and organic pork Benedict sell like hotcakes at brunch. (No flapjacks here, but the cinnamon-brioche French toast is not to be missed.) So, take it easy come Sunday with a sassy bacon-topped Bloody Mary or a floral flute of bubbly, and give this big-hearted little restaurant a cheer. 3576 Mt. Diablo Blvd., (925) 385-0559, rustictavernlafayette.com. Lunch and dinner Tues.–Sun., brunch Sun. $$$

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
