Loaves of Plenty at San Leandro's As Kneaded Bakery

As Kneaded Bakery in San Leandro opens its doors—and it just might be the best thing since sliced bread.

By Lauren Bonney

In addition to fresh-baked bread, As Kneaded Bakery also sells house-made noshes such as bialys, sticky buns, and bostock (a kind of challah toast). Photo by Hana Maass Photography

Thoughtfully designed with an East Coast bakery in mind, As Kneaded Bakery greets loaf lovers with a beautiful wall of challah, porridge, miche (a rustic sourdough), and other bread varieties, as well as an incredible fresh-baked aroma. The San Leandro shop, which debuted in early November, is run by head baker and owner Iliana Imberman Berkowitz.

In just two years, Berkowitz has taken her business from pop-up to farmers market stand to full-fledged brick-and-mortar and wholesale business. And in this relatively short time, As Kneaded Bakery has quickly become a beloved brand throughout the Bay Area.

It’s easy to see why. Berkowitz’s passion for bread making, attention to detail, and extra helping of love manifest in gorgeously browned artisanal loaves with indulgently crackling crusts.

Berkowitz’s love of food and baking began early on, driven by her gastronomically inclined family. “I grew up in a Jewish household where food was constantly at the center of our home life, whether we were cooking together, developing a new recipe, or reviewing takeout from a restaurant,” she says. Berkowitz further tapped into her creativity with self-assigned baking projects in college and professional experiences in bakeries and restaurants.

The baker hopes one day to open multiple As Kneaded retail locations and become a household name throughout the Bay Area for her expertly crafted bread. But until then, Berkowitz’s mission remains the same: “Deliver wholesome breads of unparalleled taste, texture, and substance,” she says, “and a few bread puns every now and then, for good measure.” 585 Victoria Ct., San Leandro, (510) 924-7490, askneadedbakery.com.