Roasted Harissa Cauliflower Recipe

Give cauliflower a fresh twist with this must-try dish, courtesy of Happy Acre Farm.

Often the stuff of childhood nightmares, cauliflower is one seriously underappreciated veggie. A member of the Brassicaceae family—and a close cousin to broccoli—it’s packed with vitamins C and B6 and is a great source of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. Cauliflower is also incredibly versatile to cook. One of our favorite farmers, Helena Sylvester of Sunol’s Happy Acre Farm, offers up a tasty recipe starring this delightful brassica.

Roasted Harissa Cauliflower

Yields two servings (for two moderately hungry farmers) as a side. Yields one serving (for one hungry farmer) as a main dish. Increase portions accordingly.

1 medium head of cauliflower (approx. 1 pound)

Extra virgin olive oil

Harissa powder (from Oaktown Spice Shop)

Finishing salt (from Big Sur Salts)

Preheat oven to 375°F. Break up cauliflower head into florets. (Tip: “Don’t forget to eat the stems,” Sylvester says. “They’re delicious.”) Place cauliflower in a large bowl and drizzle enough olive oil to fully coat. Season florets generously with harissa powder (a fiery spice blend) and salt. Toss until seasonings are evenly distributed.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Put seasoned cauliflower on the baking sheet, pouring any remaining harissa-laced oil from the bowl on top.

Bake 20–25 minutes, turning florets halfway through. Remove cauliflower from the oven once fork-tender and golden in color; let cool, and enjoy.

Pick up some cauliflower at Happy Acre Farm’s weekend farmers market stand in downtown Pleasanton. happyacrefarm.com.