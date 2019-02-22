Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Spring Fashion: Desert Blooms

Escape into a whole new world of style this season, as prehistoric landscapes meet timeless elegance, western vibes, and modern whites at Walnut Creek’s Ruth Bancroft Garden.

Photography by Katie Lovecraft // Stylist Jeneffer Jones Punjani // Hair & Makeup by Sarah Dean // Model Iva Grdic

Published:

Purple Haze: Celine smoked violet crepe jersey dress, $2,350, at Saks Fifth Avenue; Chloé scalloped python-​print mules, $695, at Neiman Marcus; Melissa Joy Manning one-of-a-kind 14-karat yellow gold and sterling silver ocean jasper, opal, pink sapphire, and chalcedony open-face cuff bracelet, $3,875, at Melissa Joy Manning; Misa Jewelry Ama Harbor unicorn ring, $830, at Crown Nine; Colleen Mauer round five-stack of trio rings, $268, at Crown Nine.

 

Fringe Benefits: Nili Lotan Frida leather jacket, $1,995; Rag and Bone Lina silk wrap tank top, $350, at Neiman Marcus; Hellessy Reflection pants, $890; The Heller Collection 18-karat rose and white gold diamond crisscross ring, $5,490, at Heller Jewelers.

 

Cactus Cowgirl: Rachel Comey wool blend moiré blazer, $625, and pants, $425, at Nordstrom; Isabel Marant Archie booties, $920, available through select Nordstrom stores; Gucci rectangular frame metal sunglasses, $435, at Nordstrom.

 

Earthly Delight: Toga jacquard knit cardigan, $575, at Nordstrom; Adeam trench skirt, $650, at Nordstrom; Cult Gaia beaded wooden drop earrings, $98, at Nordstrom; Colleen Mauer five-loop Necto bangle, $315, at Crown Nine.

 

Retro Wrap: Stine Goya Maxwell button-down top, $420, at McMullen; Tibi tissue leather asymmetric drape skirt, $1,195, at McMullen; Chloé scalloped python-print mules, $695, at Neiman Marcus; Erin Cuff silver Mojave portal earrings, $280, at Crown Nine; John Hardy silver and sapphire ring, $450, at Heller Jewelers.

 

Prints Charming: Proenza Schouler V-neck dress, $1,630, at McMullen; Lisa Folawiyo crystallized bead top-handle bag, $395, at McMullen; Meira T 14-karat yellow and white gold diamond hoops, $1,325, at Heller Jewelers; Heller Jewelers Estate collection 18-karat yellow gold emerald ring with baguettes, price upon request, at Heller Jewelers.

 

Natural Wonder: Brock Collection Abito Oriana dress, $1,555, at M by Maggie Rizer; Janessa Leoné Neil wool fedora, $257, at M by Maggie Rizer; Alexander McQueen skull foulard silk scarf, $345, at Nordstrom; Machete Tulum Grande drop earrings, $78, at Crown Nine; Abacus Row blush Andromeda necklace, $130, at Crown Nine; Jennifer Meyer 18-karat yellow gold triangle bracelet, $750, at M by Maggie Rizer.

 

Knit Pick: Proenza Schouler knit dress, $990, and ankle-tie curved-heel sandal, $690, available through McMullen; Melissa Joy Manning sterling silver extra-large square hoops, $100, and 14-karat gold rainbow moonstone ring, $850, at Melissa Joy Manning.

 

First Blush: Vince bias V-neck midi slip dress, $295, at Neiman Marcus; Mansur Gavriel laminated check coat, $1,195, at Nordstrom; Dean Harris pink tourmaline three-drop earrings, $7,000, at M by Maggie Rizer.

 

Block Party: Stine Goya Maxwell color-mix shirt, $388, available through McMullen; Lizzie Fortunato mulberry fringe earrings, $140, at McMullen; Amanda Hagerman triple- ridge ring, $270, and chain-back ridge ring, $260, at Crown Nine.

 

Greenhouse Glamour: Sea Lennox pencil dress, $448, available through McMullen; Ganni triangle white sunglasses, $235, at McMullen; Christina Bohn Silva tiny crescent moon necklace, $115, at Crown Nine; Maiden Voyage Jewelry perception cuff, $535, at Crown Nine.

 

Blue Belle: Clyde gaucho hat, $364, at McMullen; Ganni sand-washed silk maxi, $620, at jinny; Isabel Marant braided-leather belt, $485, available through select Nordstrom stores; Jennifer Meyer 14-karat yellow gold turquoise earrings, $1,170, at M by Maggie Rizer; The Heller Collection 10-carat blue sapphire eternity ring, $6,855, and multicolored sapphire stacking bands, $920 each, at Heller Jewelers.

 

Heller Jewelers Estate collection 18-karat yellow gold emerald ring with baguettes, price upon request, at Heller Jewelers.

 

An Evergreen Oasis

Explore the wonders of the Ruth Bancroft Garden

The dramatic backdrop to Diablo’s spring fashion shoot, the Ruth Bancroft Garden has been a fixture in Walnut Creek for more than 20 years—and it continues to wow visitors with its water-conserving landscape of unique and exotic succulents. Celebrate the legacy of its founder, the late Ruth Bancroft, by checking out these exciting upcoming events. ruthbancroftgarden.org.

Spring Plant Sale: This annual event offers members an exclusive preview on April 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., before opening to other gardening enthusiasts on April 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitor and Education Center: The garden’s newest project—a large indoor facility—will be unveiled at a grand-opening reception in June. The center will be available to rent for educational purposes, private events, and meetings. For more information, contact events@ruthbancroftgarden.org.

Tequila Thursdays: This summer, the Ruth Bancroft Garden will host tequila tastings every third Thursday of the month. Sip the agave-based drink among agave plants starting June 20.

 

Where to Shop

Crown Nine: 515 Ninth St., Oakland, (510) 251-9000, crown-nine.com.
Heller Jewelers: 2005 Crow Canyon Pl., Ste. A, San Ramon, (925) 904-0200, hellerjewelers.com.
M by Maggie Rizer: 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd., San Ramon, (925) 398-3020, mbymaggie.com.
McMullen: 1235 Grand Ave., Piedmont, (510) 658-6906, shopmcmullen.com.
Melissa Joy Manning: 1827 Fifth St., Ste. A, Berkeley, (510) 647-9409, melissajoymanning.com.
Neiman Marcus: 150 Stockton St., San Francisco, (415) 362-3900; 1000 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 279-3000, neimanmarcus.com.
Nordstrom: 865 Market St., San Francisco, (415) 243-8500; 1200 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, (925) 930-7959, shop.nordstrom.com.
Saks Fifth Avenue: 384 Post St., San Francisco, (415) 986-4300, saksfifthavenue.com.

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: February 21–27

Taste ancient drinks, celebrate Black History Month, listen to great tunes, and more this week in the East Bay.

Top Tickets: February 14–20

It’s all about celebrating love with movies, chocolate, flowers, and more in the Bay Area.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: Concord’s Todos Santos Plaza Welcomes Five New Dining Spots

Diablo Dish: New American Eatery Opens in Martinez

Diablo Dish: The Halal Guys Opens Another Location

2018 Best of the East Bay: Food

Classic Hits: Fit for a Cowboy

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Threads of Hope

Diablo magazine recognized outstanding volunteerism at the Threads of Hope gala at the Orinda Theatre. The annual event saw five local heroes receive awards for their tireless efforts to better the community, from teaching tai chi to cancer patients to representing LGBTQ+ immigrants applying for asylum.

Cancer League Holly Ball

More than 200 partygoers traveled to Rio de Janeiro (otherwise known as the Claremont Country Club in Oakland) for the Cancer League’s 45th Holly Ball. The Carnival in Rio–themed black-tie event raised more than $250,000 for nonprofit organizations dedicated to fighting cancer.

Shellie Awards

The best of the best in local theater were honored at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek during this annual event. Past and current winners posed with mascot Miss Shellie on the Hofmann Theatre stage to commemorate this awards show’s 40th anniversary.

California Indie Film Festival

One of the fastest growing film festivals in California, the 2018 incarnation of this weeklong celebration of independent and foreign (as well as mainstream) movies presented more than a dozen films and numerous shorts in the Orinda, Rheem, and Castro theaters.

Sing Out for Seva

Berkeley’s Seva Foundation, which transforms lives by restoring people’s sight, celebrated 40 years with a sold-out concert at the Fox Theater in Oakland. Hosted by cofounder Wavy Gravy, the epic jam session featured performances by Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Mickey Hart, Joan Osborne, and other special guests.

John Muir Health Gala

During the fifth annual Celebrate John Muir Health gala, more than 700 guests gathered at the Concord Jet Center at Buchanan Field and enjoyed cocktails, a stellar dinner, music, dancing, and a live auction. The sold-out, outer space–themed party raised a record $2.25 million to support John Muir Health’s neurosciences services.

The Redford Center Benefit

The Redford Center held its inaugural benefit at August Hall in San Francisco, honoring rapper Jaden Smith with The Robert Redford Award for his environmental activism. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed libations, bites, and a performance by actor Sean Hayes—raising more than $275,000 for the environmental nonprofit.

Common Sense 15th Anniversary Gala

Common Sense, one of the nation’s leading technology nonprofits, held its 15th annual celebration at San Francisco City Hall. The night consisted of a cocktail reception and a sit-down awards dinner that recognized the visionary policy-makers, educators, and media creators—including Oakland native and Black Panther writer-director Ryan Coogler—who are helping children thrive in the digital world.

Pledge to Humanity

Pledge to Humanity hosted its 10th annual fundraising gala at the Round Hill Country Club in Alamo, bringing in more than $300,000 for the nonprofit’s local and international programs that empower young change-makers to participate in service opportunities. The soiree featured a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres, a multicourse dinner, live and silent auctions, and dancing.

Ruth Bancroft Garden Annual Member and Friend's Dinner

Approximately 150 gardening aficionados came together at the Hilton Concord to support the Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek and raised $72,000 over the course of the evening. Attendees were treated to dinner, drinks, auctions, and a magic show. Walnut Creek Councilmember Cindy Silva was honored with the Golden Barrel Award for Philanthropy on behalf of the garden.

Mysterium: An Evening of Mystery and Magic

Oakland’s Chabot Space and Science Center transformed into a magical, mysterious wonderland for its annual gala, which raised more than $240,000 for science education. The evening featured specialty cocktails, a multicourse dinner, a live auction, and a Halloween-themed after-party.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook