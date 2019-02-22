Spring Fashion: Desert Blooms
Escape into a whole new world of style this season, as prehistoric landscapes meet timeless elegance, western vibes, and modern whites at Walnut Creek’s Ruth Bancroft Garden.
An Evergreen Oasis
Explore the wonders of the Ruth Bancroft Garden
The dramatic backdrop to Diablo’s spring fashion shoot, the Ruth Bancroft Garden has been a fixture in Walnut Creek for more than 20 years—and it continues to wow visitors with its water-conserving landscape of unique and exotic succulents. Celebrate the legacy of its founder, the late Ruth Bancroft, by checking out these exciting upcoming events. ruthbancroftgarden.org.
Spring Plant Sale: This annual event offers members an exclusive preview on April 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., before opening to other gardening enthusiasts on April 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitor and Education Center: The garden’s newest project—a large indoor facility—will be unveiled at a grand-opening reception in June. The center will be available to rent for educational purposes, private events, and meetings. For more information, contact events@ruthbancroftgarden.org.
Tequila Thursdays: This summer, the Ruth Bancroft Garden will host tequila tastings every third Thursday of the month. Sip the agave-based drink among agave plants starting June 20.
Where to Shop
Crown Nine: 515 Ninth St., Oakland, (510) 251-9000, crown-nine.com.
Heller Jewelers: 2005 Crow Canyon Pl., Ste. A, San Ramon, (925) 904-0200, hellerjewelers.com.
M by Maggie Rizer: 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd., San Ramon, (925) 398-3020, mbymaggie.com.
McMullen: 1235 Grand Ave., Piedmont, (510) 658-6906, shopmcmullen.com.
Melissa Joy Manning: 1827 Fifth St., Ste. A, Berkeley, (510) 647-9409, melissajoymanning.com.
Neiman Marcus: 150 Stockton St., San Francisco, (415) 362-3900; 1000 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 279-3000, neimanmarcus.com.
Nordstrom: 865 Market St., San Francisco, (415) 243-8500; 1200 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, (925) 930-7959, shop.nordstrom.com.
Saks Fifth Avenue: 384 Post St., San Francisco, (415) 986-4300, saksfifthavenue.com.