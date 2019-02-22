Spring Fashion: Desert Blooms

Escape into a whole new world of style this season, as prehistoric landscapes meet timeless elegance, western vibes, and modern whites at Walnut Creek’s Ruth Bancroft Garden.

Photography by Katie Lovecraft // Stylist Jeneffer Jones Punjani // Hair & Makeup by Sarah Dean // Model Iva Grdic

An Evergreen Oasis

Explore the wonders of the Ruth Bancroft Garden

The dramatic backdrop to Diablo’s spring fashion shoot, the Ruth Bancroft Garden has been a fixture in Walnut Creek for more than 20 years—and it continues to wow visitors with its water-conserving landscape of unique and exotic succulents. Celebrate the legacy of its founder, the late Ruth Bancroft, by checking out these exciting upcoming events. ruthbancroftgarden.org.

Spring Plant Sale: This annual event offers members an exclusive preview on April 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., before opening to other gardening enthusiasts on April 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitor and Education Center: The garden’s newest project—a large indoor facility—will be unveiled at a grand-opening reception in June. The center will be available to rent for educational purposes, private events, and meetings. For more information, contact events@ruthbancroftgarden.org.

Tequila Thursdays: This summer, the Ruth Bancroft Garden will host tequila tastings every third Thursday of the month. Sip the agave-based drink among agave plants starting June 20.

Where to Shop

Crown Nine: 515 Ninth St., Oakland, (510) 251-9000, crown-nine.com.

Heller Jewelers: 2005 Crow Canyon Pl., Ste. A, San Ramon, (925) 904-0200, hellerjewelers.com.

M by Maggie Rizer: 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd., San Ramon, (925) 398-3020, mbymaggie.com.

McMullen: 1235 Grand Ave., Piedmont, (510) 658-6906, shopmcmullen.com.

Melissa Joy Manning: 1827 Fifth St., Ste. A, Berkeley, (510) 647-9409, melissajoymanning.com.

Neiman Marcus: 150 Stockton St., San Francisco, (415) 362-3900; 1000 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 279-3000, neimanmarcus.com.

Nordstrom: 865 Market St., San Francisco, (415) 243-8500; 1200 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, (925) 930-7959, shop.nordstrom.com.

Saks Fifth Avenue: 384 Post St., San Francisco, (415) 986-4300, saksfifthavenue.com.